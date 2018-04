The Knowledge Group Has Scheduled a Live Webcast on Design Patent Claims

The Knowledge Group Has Scheduled a Live Webcast on Practical Tips and Strategies in Prosecuting and Litigating Design Patent Claims LIVE Webcast

End

-- The Knowledge Group/The Knowledge Congress Live Webcast Series, the leading producer of regulatory focused webcasts, announced today that it has scheduled a live webcast entitled:This event is scheduled forA design patent protects the ornamental features of a company's products. When another company or person violates the design patent's terms, design patent infringement occurs. To claim a patent breach, one must prove that the difference between the patented object's design and the accused object's design cannot be recognized by an ordinary observer. Courts place the burden of proof on the patent owner. However, the burden of proof is placed on the accused infringer if it uses comparison to prior art as part of its defense.Join a panel of key thought leaders and professionals assembled by The Knowledge Group as they bring the audience to a road beyond the basics of bringing or defending against a Design Patent Claim and as they delve into the depth-analysis of the current trends and recent court rulings involving design patent infringement. Speakers will also provide the audience with practical tips and strategies in bringing out the best in these lawsuits in a rapidly evolving legal climate.Key topics include:· Design Patent Claims – Current Trends· Design Patent Infringement Tests· Recent Court Rulings· Common Mistakes· Litigation Tips and Strategies· Addressing Risks and Pitfalls· Trends and Updates in 2018Babak KushaPartnerDavid JohnsonShareholderFor an updated list of the faculty panel, please visit:The Knowledge Group brings together the world's leading authorities and industry participants through informative two-hour webcasts that study the impact of changing regulations and help businesses succeed through proper regulatory compliance.Visit http://theknowledgegroup.org/ for further information and inquiry.