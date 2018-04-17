 
Nissan Rising Star Honored By Automotive News

Record Breaking Mathews Nissan celebrates Nissan North America & Nissan Rising Star Health Holtz .............
 
 
CLARKSVILLE, Tenn. - April 22, 2018 - PRLog -- Health Holtz, senior vice president, Manufacturing, Supply Chain Management and Purchasing, Nissan North America, Inc., has been named a 2018 Automotive News Rising Star.

The Rising Stars: Automakers and Suppliers program honors North American automotive executives who are age 45 or younger, entrepreneurial-minded and possess the skills and talent needed to become industry leaders of tomorrow. This year's honorees come from 15 companies and nine disciplines — from executive management to production, engineering and marketing.

"I am humbled to receive this award and to share it with the great team I have the honor of working with every day," said Holtz.

In his current role, Holtz is responsible for managing all facets of Nissan's manufacturing operations in the U.S. and Mexico, including all supply chain and purchasing operations. Previously, he was vice president, Manufacturing, and was responsible for the operation of Nissan's Smyrna Vehicle Assembly Plant, including safety, quality, operations, productivity and environmental compliance.

Holtz was recognized by Automotive News in Detroit, Michigan, on April 17.
About Nissan North America
in North America, Nissan's operations include automotive styling, engineering, consumer and corporate financing, sales and marketing, distribution and manufacturing. Nissan is dedicated to improving the environment under the Nissan Green Program and has been recognized annually by the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency as an ENERGY STAR® Partner of the Year since 2010. More information on Nissan in North America and the complete line of Nissan and INFINITI vehicles can be found online at www.nissanusa.com and www.infinitiusa.com, or visit the U.S. media sites nissannews.com and infinitinews.com.

About Automotive News
Since 1925, Automotive News has been the primary source for news happening among automotive retailers, suppliers and manufacturers. Distinct from other publications in the field, Automotive News remains a fully subscriber-paid publication, a testament to the value it delivers to the reader. The award-winning weekly print edition, robust website, email newsletters and video broadcasts are backed by a global team of more than 65 editors and reporters.

