News By Tag
Industry News
News By Location
Country(s)
Industry News
Media Opportunities for ANZAC Day 2018
This year, the anniversary of the ANZAC landings at Gallipoli coincides with the centenary of the Battle of Villers-Bretonneux where an intense battle was fought to end German occupation of the French town. Hundreds of lives were lost in the battle and the people of Villers-Bretonneux still fly the Australian flag over the town.
RSL Queensland State President Stewart Cameron CSC said ANZAC Day remained an important day for reflection and reconnection.
"It goes beyond the anniversary of the landing on Gallipoli in 1915," Mr Cameron said. "It is the day on which we remember all Australians who served and died in war and on operational service past and present. Their spirit and allegiance underpin our national identity."
LOCAL ANZAC DAY EVENTS
Visit www.rslqld.org/
MAJOR BRISBANE EVENTS
ANZAC Day Student Service - 10am on Monday 23 April
RSL Queensland President Stewart Cameron will be attending.
ANZAC Day Dawn Service - 4.28am on Wednesday 25 April
Shrine of Remembrance, Adelaide Street
For more information contact David Smith - 0488 390 594
ANZAC Day Parade - 10.00am on Wednesday 25 April
Brisbane CBD
For more information visit www.rslsouthqueensland.org/
INTERVIEWS
RSL Queensland State President Stewart Cameron is available for interview:
• 1-3pm on Tue 24 April by phone
• 6-8.30am on Wed 25 April at ANZAC Square (after the Dawn Service)
For further information contact:
Sequel PR
Sequel PR is a Brisbane digital, PR and marketing communications consultancy.
www.sequelpr.com
Contact
Sequel PR
07 3251 8111
***@sequelpr.com
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse