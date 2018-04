Media Opportunities for ANZAC Day 2018

Contact

-- Queenslanders are being urged to remember those who served their country in wars and conflicts both past and present when ANZAC Day services are held across the state.This year, the anniversary of the ANZAC landings at Gallipoli coincides with the centenary of the Battle of Villers-Bretonneux where an intense battle was fought to end German occupation of the French town. Hundreds of lives were lost in the battle and the people of Villers-Bretonneux still fly the Australian flag over the town.RSL Queensland State President Stewart Cameron CSC said ANZAC Day remained an important day for reflection and reconnection."It goes beyond the anniversary of the landing on Gallipoli in 1915," Mr Cameron said. "It is the day on which we remember all Australians who served and died in war and on operational service past and present. Their spirit and allegiance underpin our national identity."Visit www.rslqld.org/ ANZACday for information on events in your area.RSL Queensland President Stewart Cameron will be attending.Shrine of Remembrance, Adelaide StreetFor more information contact David Smith - 0488 390 594Brisbane CBDFor more information visit www.rslsouthqueensland.org/ anzac-day-parade RSL Queensland State President Stewart Cameron is available for interview:• 1-3pm on Tue 24 April by phone• 6-8.30am on Wed 25 April at ANZAC Square (after the Dawn Service)