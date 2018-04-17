News By Tag
Newport Beach Film Festival - Mexican Spotlight
Festival Will Spotlight the International Premiere of the Mexican Feature Film, The Grand Promise
Followed by a Latin Showcase Celebration
Newport Beach, Calif. (April 2018) – On Wednesday, May 2nd, 2018 the Newport Beach Film Festival presented by Pacific Sales will present its 19th annual Mexican Spotlight, an evening celebration of Mexican cinema and culture. The Spotlight will screen the International Premiere of Mexican feature film The Grand Promise (La Gran Promesa).
The film centers around a young man who must—as a last resort—kidnap his own newborn daughter to prevent her custody from falling into the wrong hands. Outrunning the authorities, he sacrifices his citizenship and career by retreating to Europe after leaving his child in the care of his close friends in Mexico. Decades later, he must find a way home—whatever the cost. The Grand Promise (La Gran Promesa) is directed by Jorge Ramirez-Suarez and stars Juan Manuel Bernal, Illithya Manzanilla, Sam Trammell and Sofia Espinosa.
"The Festival is exceptionally proud to showcase such strong Mexican cinema," stated Gregg Schwenk, CEO of the Newport Beach Film Festival. "The Grand Promise (La Gran Promesa) was a major film at the Guadalajara International Film Festival and we are excited to be screening it at Newport Beach"
The Mexican Spotlight film will screen at 7:45 p.m. on Wednesday, May 2nd, 2018 at The Triangle (1870 Harbor Blvd, Costa Mesa, CA 92627). The post-screening celebration will take place at 9:30 p.m. at Time Nightclub (1875 Newport Blvd B245 Costa Mesa, CA 92627). The evening will feature culinary tastings by Orange County's top restaurants, multiple DJs, live entertainment, a special performance by the Grammy Award-winning, Mariachi Divas, and a hosted bar by Tequila Herradura.
The Newport Beach Film Festival Mexican Spotlight is presented by The Consulate of Mexico in Santa Ana and supported by, OC Weekly, Mega 96.3, Miniondas, Latino Public Broadcasting, Centro Cultural Cinematografico Mexico, Orange County Hispanic Chamber of Commerce, ProMéxico and Mexico Tourism.
Admission to the Mexican Spotlight film and post party is $45.00.
Post-screening party Only is $25.00/ Film screening Only is $20.00.
For ticket and information please visit: https://newportbeachfilmfest.com/
About The Newport Beach Film Festival
Celebrated as one of the leading lifestyle film festivals in the United States, the Newport Beach Film Festival seeks to bring to Orange County the best of classic and contemporary filmmaking from around the world. Committed to enlightening the public with a first-class international film program, a forum for cultural understanding and enriching educational opportunities, the NBFF focuses on showcasing a diverse collection of studio and independent films from around the globe. The 19th annual Newport Beach Film Festival runs April 26 - May 3 and will spotlight over 350 films from around the world. The Newport Beach Film Festival presented by Pacific Sales, is sponsored in part by Tito's Handmade Vodka, Karma Automotive, Fashion Island, Compass Real Estate and the City of Newport Beach.
Festival Contact:
Cory Ransom
Quartararo & Associates (Q&A)
Cory@QandAMarketing
(818) 497-7750
Mexican Spotlight Event Contact:
Name: Roni Pedahzur
Email: mexican.spotlight@
Please email for discount code.
https://newportbeachfilmfest.com/
