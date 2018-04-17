 
LIC Arts Open Launch Party And Group Exhibition

 
 
Theo Sahos Exhibition
Theo Sahos Exhibition
LONG ISLAND CITY, N.Y. - April 22, 2018 - PRLog -- On May 16th, 2018 Long Island City Arts Open will be holding their Spring Festival Launch Party and Group Exhibition in conjunction with Long Island City Artists at the Plaxall Gallery located at 5-25 46th Avenue in Long Island City, New York. The event is set to begin at 6:00 PM.

This event intends to celebrate artistic diversity in the Long Island City community. This past May was the sixth major festival which comprised of over four dozen venues and close to two hundred artists. To further their commitment to the arts, the LIC Arts Open is expanding to offer more opportunities year round to bring art to the community. Now, art patrons don't have to wait a year for the festival in May to see local Queens artists and the art they produce.

Among the artwork being exhibited, local creative Theo Sahos will be exhibiting limited edition fine art prints from his latest series of music inspired paintings. Theo Sahos' Rush Hour and Crazy Train have been selected to appear. Sahos an Astoria native, brings together multiple elements to capture the essence of music and dance in New York City within a given sense of time and place. This is Sahos' second appearance at the festival.

Sahos will be present to meet and discuss his work with all in attendance. For more information please follow him on Instagram @theosahos.
End
Source:
Email:***@nycted.com Email Verified
Tags:Art Gallery, Long Island City, Theo Sahos
Industry:Arts
Location:Long Island City - New York - United States
Subject:Events
