April 2018





Thiel College recognizes '18 April Students of the Month

Thiel College recently announced Alessandra Corradi, Youngstown Ohio, Katherine Orczeck, Roaring Spring, Pa., and Nicholas Romano, of Painesville Ohio, as its April Students of the Month.
 
 
Alessandra Corradi, Katherine Orczeck, Nicholas Romano
Alessandra Corradi, Katherine Orczeck, Nicholas Romano
 
GREENVILLE, Pa. - April 22, 2018 - PRLog -- Thiel College, a leading liberal arts college in northwest Pennsylvania, announces Alessandra Corradi '18, of Youngstown Ohio, Katherine Orczeck '18, of Roaring Spring, Pa., and Nicholas Romano '18, of Painesville Ohio, as its April Students of the Month.

Corradi is a double major in biology and psychology with a minor in medical biology. She has been a lab assistant for five separate laboratories and has presented five research projects at both regional and national conferences. She is a member Thiel varsity softball team, national college athlete honors society Chi Alpha Sigma; Sigma Kappa sorority, biology honors society; psychology honors society; sophomore honors society; senior service honor society; National Society of Leadership and Success; Goal Oriented Leadership Development; Student-Athlete Advisory Committee, Health Professions Institute; and the Dietrich Honors Institute.

In her spare time at Thiel ((https://www.thiel.edu/), she has volunteered more than 200 hours of volunteer/shadowing in four different physical therapy settings, the Bark-a-thon, Earth Day, and the roadside cleanup day. She has made the Dean's list for seven consecutive semesters and has been the captain of the softball team for three years. She has been on the Presidents' Athletic Conference Academic Honor Roll, won PAC all-conference athlete honors, and received athlete of the week recognition multiple times.

After graduating from Thiel College, she will be attending Youngstown State University for a doctoral degree in physical therapy. She is a 2014 graduate of Austintown Fitch High School and is the daughter of Ines Foti-Corradi and Joseph Corradi, of Youngstown, Ohio.

Orczeck is an accounting and business administration major and a church music minor. She is a three-time participant in the prestigious Pennsylvania Intercollegiate Band. Orczeck is a member of the Business and Accounting Club; the commerce honorary; music honorary; sophomore honorary; Order of Omega Greek life honorary; Dietrich Honors Society; Chi Omega women's fraternity and the senior service honor society. She plays the tuba, piano and organ. Orczeck is active in the Thiel Tomcat Marching Pride band, as well as concert and jazz bands. She sings in concert, chamber, and jazz choirs.

Following graduation, she plans to become a certified public accountant and work at a public accounting firm. She is a 2014 graduate of Central High School and is the daugher of Shawn and Laura Orczek, of Roaring Spring, Pa.

Romano is an environmental science major and has minors in chemistry, environmental chemistry and wildlife biology. He is the former president of and a member of Kappa Sigma fraternity. He is also active in Environmental Club, Ultimate Frisbee, American Chemical Society and the Chess Club. He has spent many years gathering donations for military heroes as part of his fraternity's philanthropy event called the See-Saw-a-thon. Romano is an Eagle Scout and currently an adult committee member of Boy Scout Troop 62. He has been on the Dean's list for five semesters and has received all the awards available to environmental science majors, including the Thomas J. Brazelton Memorial Geology Award in 2015 and the Jim Mill scholarship in 2016. At his internship with the Borough of Greenville, he did geographic information systems work. He also has an internship with Lake Metro Parks, a natural resources department for the suburban Cleveland area, where he built trails and conducted biology surveys.

Romano is active in the Department of Environmental Science, assisting with prospective student visit days. He has also worked on campus-wide recycling efforts. Following graduation, Romano will be an environmental scientist at Kimley-Horn, an environmental planning and consulting firm, in Virginia Beach.  He is a 2014 graduate of Riverside High School and is the son of Philip and Susan Romano.

About Thiel College

Thiel College (https://www.thiel.edu/) is a private liberal arts institution founded in the Lutheran tradition. Located in Greenville, Pa., the College offers 60 majors and minors, 25 varsity sports, and an 11:1 student-faculty ratio to more than 900 students. A dedicated faculty paired with dynamic research and internship opportunities produce numerous graduate school and job placements. Coeducational from its beginnings, the College celebrated its 150th anniversary in 2016 and remains committed to combining tradition with innovation.

Thiel College
***@thiel.edu
