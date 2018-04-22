18 years later Survivor Eagle Scout flys full circle

Eagle Scout is Merit Badge Counselor at Penn State Behrend also Graduate Student for MBA

Ryan pictured with Son's Isaac & Max at first year of Boy Scout Summer Camp

Contact

Ryan K. Kolacek

11669 Pennsylvania Ave.

Meadville, PA 16335

***@dogbroz.com Ryan K. Kolacek11669 Pennsylvania Ave.Meadville, PA 16335

End

-- Ryan K. Kolacek, who completed his Eagle Scout board of review at HealthSouth Erie in '99, will be a Merit Badge counselor for Penn State Behrend's Boy Scouts Go To College Day on May 19th, 2018. Kolacek will be the Graphic Arts, and Digital Technology Merit Badge Counselor with almost 15 years experience as an Art Director. He will bring industry knowledge tohighlight merit badge requirements for local Boy Scouts of The French Creek Council.Kolacek, who was accepted to Art Institute of Pittsburgh in 2000, instead received his Bachelors of Art in Graphic Design from California State University Northridge. He is currently a Graduate Student at the Black School of Businessat Penn State Behrend where he is expected to receive a Masters in Business Administration in 2020. He is also, concurrently, a Penn State World Campus Smeal College of Business Graduate student where he is expected to receive a Graduate Certificate in Corporate Innovation and Entrepreneurship (CIENT) in 2019.Kolacek, who was too ill to have an Eagle Scout Ceremony in '00, received his Lifetime Eagle Scout Pin Presentation from his wife of 15 years, Allison Kolacek, at Troop 244's Eagle Court of Honor this last November at Meadville Presbyterian Church, exactly 18 years after Kolacek recovered from a tragic Halloween Car Accident at UPMC Presbyterian in Pittsburgh.Ryan K. Kolacek is a Lifetime member of the National Eagle Scout Association and a Master Mason of Crawford Lodge in Meadville, PA. Ryan will be presenting an official Masonic program titled "FreeMasonry's Boy Scout Connection" at lodges nationally throughout 2018-2019. Penn State Behrend's Boy Scouts GoTo College Day on May 19th, 2018 will be Kolacek's 2nd Merit badge Day. He last directed and was counselor of "Digital Design Day" on Nov. 4th, 2017 at the Meadville Public Library where 6 Boy Scouts earned the Graphic Arts, and Digital Technology merit badges.