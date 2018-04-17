News By Tag
Industry News
News By Location
Country(s)
Industry News
Bionix Radiation Therapy exhibiting at the European Society for Radiotherapy & Oncology (ESTRO) 2018
The event will take place at the Barcelona International Convention Center. Bionix Radiation Therapy is proud to showcase the OmniV SBRT Positioning System, Versaboard Ultra, TruGuard,, Esophageal Applicator (E-App™) and Embrace Thermoplastic at booth #5300.
The OmniV SBRT Positioning System is specifically designed for accuracy and tumor-focused positioning. It includes multiple customization options which allows each patient to be securely positioned during treatment. The Versaboard Ultra gives healthcare providers an easy to use, quick to set up and high dependable solution for patients undergoing IMRT, IGRT, SRT and SRS treatments.
TruGuard helps radiation therapy department's position and protect sensitive oral tissue with an easy to fit, custom device for head and neck external beam radiation therapy treatments. It passively positions the tongue and jaw separating sensitive healthy tissue in a reproducible way.
The E-App™ is a first of its kind, disposable brachytherapy applicator designed specifically for the treatment of upper GI cancers. Five independently operable balloons are designed to maintain the central position of the source catheter in both straight and curved anatomy allowing for closer proximity of the target to the source while maintaining distance for healthy tissue. Embrace Thermoplastic creates customizable immobilization for patients receiving radiation therapy of the head and neck. The new FreeView™ Open Face Masks offer patient comfort and security while maintaining setup efficiency.
To learn more about the 2018 ESTRO meeting, visit: https://www.estro.org/
About Bionix® Radiation Therapy: Since 1984, Bionix® Radiation Therapy has been providing the radiation therapy community with innovative, quality and precise products for external beam radiation therapy and we are proud to offer our expanded portfolio of brachytherapy products.
We are dedicated to collaboration with clinicians to create novel approaches for current challenges in radiation oncology. We strive for elegant, simple and effective solutions with patient outcome in mind. Bionix® Radiation Therapy is on the forefront of clinical technology. We are taking radical approaches to improve precision and accuracy from the most highly complex cancers that require advanced precision.
Our solutions are providing clinicians with the tools they need to treat cancer while we maintain our focus on the fight to end cancer. Visit www.BionixRT.com for a full list of product offerings, helpful training videos and product instructions.
Media Contact
Allison Richard
arichard@bionixrt.com
1.800.624.6649
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse