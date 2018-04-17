Knives & Butterflies all girl line up Stoner Rock Band Joins Rock Solid Talent Entertainment

All Girl Stoner Rock Band Hailing from Los Angeles, California Joins British Record Label Rock Solid Talent Entertainment.

--is an all girl rock band based in Los Angeles, California formed April 17 2018 by Front Woman Debra Diament & Manager Phil TaylorKnives & Butterflies is an Los Angeles, California based all female stoner rockers Band.Debra Diament aka Debbie Diamond: Vocals / Rhythm Guitar.Laurie Sidis: Bass / Back up vocals.Jane Holland: Lead Guitar / Back up vocals.Casey Gomez-Dobbs:Drums.Debra: formerly- ( Feline, Magpie, PinkFuzz & The Januaries, ) & Casey Gomez-Dobbs:formerly- (The Pandora's, Feline & Screamen Sirens ) started out playing together in the 80's all girl glam rock band Feline which bloomed out of The Pandora's an all girl 80's garage band split up.were big fans of Feline and had them open nearly every LA club show they played in the 80's.Diament/Diamond later met Bassist Laurie Sidis formerly- (Thunderpussy, Motochronic, Higher Octane, Dirty Red, Hallowed Engine and Lynette Skynyrd tribute band).When Laurie was working with Black Sabbath tribute band Black Sabbitch and they immediately bonded.Laurie's other worldly riffs on the bass inspire Debra's witchy song prowess creating the magic that is Knives & Butterflies.Debra then needed a Lead Guitarist to complete the line up for her new band and through word of mouth heard of Jane Holland.Jane began at the tender age of 17 she joined the southern rock/country band ( Devil in the Hallway) from 1986-1990.Jane then moved to the Bay area (San Francisco, California) at 21 where she played in a hard rock thrash band (Angelica) from 1991-1997,Then Jane went on to recording a solo demo in 2010 to date.On April 17, 2018 Jane completed the line up for Knives & Butterflies as their Lead Guitarist.Please check out Knives & Butterflies Official Facebook page and show your Support by giving their page a Like & Share.