Industry News





April 2018
MoSuSaFrThWeTu
23222120191817


Asthma Awareness Month and World Asthma Day 2018 Discussed in New Video

The IAQ Video Network releases another educational production about important environmental, health & safety (EHS) issues.
 
 
PHOENIX - April 22, 2018 - PRLog -- Today, the IAQ Video Network and Cochrane & Associates announced the release of their latest educational video. Their newest production discusses Asthma Awareness Month and World Asthma Day 2018.

"The month of May is recognized as Asthma Awareness Month and May 2nd is World Asthma Day," said Paul Cochrane, President of Cochrane and Associates and the IAQ Video Network. "It is a time for people with asthma, healthcare providers and organizations such as the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) and the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) to join together to increase asthma awareness and education to improve lives. We hope this new video helps to shed some light on this important topic that impacts millions of people."

This educational video was sponsored by a number of organizations and leading industry professionals that work to protect and enhance the public's health and safety. Sponsors include EMSL Analytical, LA Testing, Clark Seif Clark, Zimmetry Environmental and Healthy Indoors Magazine to name a few.

The new video can be seen at: https://youtu.be/37Ss6i9ohtM



To examine more than 540 other EHS and indoor air quality videos that have been viewed over 2,724,000 times or to join more than 3,745 subscribers of the IAQ Video Network's YouTube channel, please visit: www.youtube.com/iaqmarketer

To learn more or to inquire about IAQ Video Network sponsorship opportunities, custom videos or rebranding existing videos for educational and marketing purposes, please visit www.cochraneassoc.com, email info@cochraneassoc.com or call (602) 510-3179.

About Cochrane & Associates, LLC & the IAQ Video Network

Cochrane & Associates is a business development, public relations and marketing firm that specializes in the environmental, industrial hygiene, HVAC, mold, remediation, and indoor air quality industries. The company has worked with many of the industries' leading institutions and companies as it continues to be an innovator. They are also the driving force behind the IAQ Video Network which produces educational, association and corporate videos.

Click to Share