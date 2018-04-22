 
Pegasus Literary Launches in India, Aims to Market over 200 Books This Year

Pegasus Literary provides a consistent library of well written book reviews, interviews, articles and blogs.
 
 
Book Marketing
ALLAHABAD, India - April 22, 2018 - PRLog -- Pegasus Literary provides a consistent library of well written book reviews, interviews, articles and blogs. Pegasus Literary has a full suite of author services, including a book review, interviews and all reviews published in print Journal. We review books from publishers large and small self-published, and university presses. We wish to connect every book lover with their next great read.

Pegasus Literary covers all types of books—from literary fiction, history and biography to popular genres like romance and mystery—and our book reviews, author interviews and special features are very informative for readers. Pegasus Literary will guide aspiring authors at all stages of pre and post publishing like:

Editing
Design
Typesetting
E-book creation
Arranging Interview of authors
Book Reviews
Book promotion via libraries

The Company is working to help authors to achieve their dreams by providing a professional and affordable marketing services. The company has already provided a unique opportunity for many authors who failed to get their books properly marketed.

"We are helping our authors to turn their book into one that sells and get properly exposed. Our services are very professional and affordable, and we are committed to satisfy our authors needs." (Ruchi Agarwal, Deputy Managing Editor, Pegasus Literary)

Pegasus Literary will adopt the latest digital and traditional marketing ways to help authors.. Our marketing services will take your book to new heights.
http://pegasusliterary.com

