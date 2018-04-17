News By Tag
Authentic Italian Food and Gluten Free Unite
Italian Pasta, Pizza and Pane Healthy, Delicious Recipes for One and All!
"I genuinely love this book. As Italian Food Ambassador,food writer and cooking instructor, it is my duty to preserve and promote the deliciousness and uniqueness of our culinary heritage" says Ale Gambini. I'm happy to say that the Italian Gluten Free Gastronomy cookbook is a great example of how the most beloved cuisine in the world can be tasty, healthy and authentic even without the use of one of its staples: the wheat. Simple and delicious gluten-free recipes, easy to make on a daily basis for authentic Italian meals. such as Antipasti (Appetizers)
Clarissa lived in Italy for 30 years is highly gluten intolerant. She approached Italian Chef Rita Romano for help who quickly came to the rescue. An ecstatic Clarissa wants everyone to know Gluten Intolerance is really a 'Thing'! "You can now enjoy pasta, pizza and pane without the dangerous side effects of gluten"!
