Authentic Italian Food and Gluten Free Unite

Italian Pasta, Pizza and Pane Healthy, Delicious Recipes for One and All!

Clarissa Burt and Rita Romano

-- International Media Celebrity, Supermodel, Beauty/Lifestyle and Wellness expert Clarissa Burt has partnered with world renowned Chef Rita Romano to create" in hard copy and digital versions. Comprised of 70 sumptuous cucina italiana recipes without the dangers of gluten, now those with gluten intolerance and Celiac disease can savor mouth-watering Italian food."I genuinely love this book. As Italian Food Ambassador,food writer and cooking instructor, it is my duty to preserve and promote the deliciousness and uniqueness of our culinary heritage" says Ale Gambini. I'm happy to say that theis a great example of how the most beloved cuisine in the world can be tasty, healthy and authentic even without the use of one of its staples: the wheat. Simple and delicious gluten-free recipes, easy to make on a daily basis for authentic Italian meals. such as Antipasti (Appetizers)to Pasta, Risotti, Secondi (Main Dishes), Side Dishes, Salads and Desserts. Big thumbs up to Clarissa and Rita!"Clarissa lived in Italy for 30 years is highly gluten intolerant. She approached Italian Chef Rita Romano for help who quickly came to the rescue. An ecstatic Clarissa wants everyone to know"You can now enjoy pasta, pizza and pane without the dangerous side effects of gluten"!For more about Clarissa, www.ClarissaBurt.com For more about Rita, www.RitasRecipes.com