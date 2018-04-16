Sister SIPHER Retreat Weekend - Mastermind and Workation

MALVERN, Pa.
- April 21, 2018
- PRLog
-- Sister SIPHER Retreat Weekend
June 1-3, 2018
The Desmond
1 Liberty Blvd, Malvern PA 19355
New York, NY – Monique Denton-Davis (https://www.embraceyourcake.com/
meet-monique)
will host Embrace Your CAKE's (https://www.embraceyourcake.com/)
first Sister SIPHER Retreat Weekend (https://www.embraceyourcake.com/
sister-sipher-
retreat) in collaboration with Self-Made Millionaire Mogul Dr. Tiana Von Johnson (http://tianavonjohnson.com/)
.
"I never dreamed about success. I worked for it." - Estée Lauder (https://www.inc.com/
marcel-schwantes/
30-motivational-
quotes-from-
women-entrepreneurs-
that-will-inspire-
you-to-succeed.html)
According to the National Association of Women Business Owners (NAWBO) (https://www.nawbo.org/
resources/women-
business-owner-
statistics):
• More than 11.6 million firms are owned by women, employing nearly 9 million people, and generating $1.7 trillion in sales as of 2017.
• Women-owned firms (51% or more) account for 39% of all privately held firms and contribute 8% of employment and 4.2% of revenues.
• 5.4 million firms are majority-owned by women of color in the U.S.
• These firms employ 2.1 million people and generate $361 billion in revenues annually.
The numbers don't lie. It is clear that women entrepreneurs are having a tremendous impact in the business world. Author, Career Strategist, and Life Coach Monique Denton-Davis (https://www.embraceyourcake.com/meet-monique
) is determined to provide the tools to help women entrepreneurs excel in their business, develop strong professional relationships, and create the necessary change needed in our communities. Thus, the Sister SIPHER Retreat Weekend (https://www.embraceyourcake.com/sister-sipher-retreat
) was created. This exciting retreat will take place Friday, June 1st through Sunday, June 3rd at the The Desmond Hotel (http://www.desmondgv.com/)
in Malvern, PA.
During the Sister SIPHER Retreat Weekend (https://www.embraceyourcake.com/
sister-sipher-
retreat), our attendees will absorb the advice and wisdom from a dynamic line up of experts, educators and trainers including: Linda Clemons (http://www.simplytoempower.com/
about-linda-
clemons.html)
, Top Sales Trainer and Motivational speaker, Latrice Ryan (http://www.latriceryan.com/)
, International Evangelist, Dr. Stacie N.C. Grant (http://staciencgrant.com/
about-stacie/)
, Empowerment Specialist & Event Strategist, and Lil Mo (https://en.wikipedia.org/
wiki/Lil%27_
Mo), Celebrity R&B Singer, Actress, Radio Personality, Songwriter and Record producer. Additionally, our guests will partake in a luau pool party, Millionaires Ball and Big Hat Gospel Brunch. In essence, the Sister SIPHER Retreat Weekend (https://www.embraceyourcake.com/
sister-sipher-
retreat) will empower, inspire and activate woman entrepreneur's mind, body, and soul.
About Monique Denton-Davis
Monique Denton-Davis (https://www.embraceyourcake.com/
meet-monique)
is a highly sought after motivational speaker, life empowerment coach, event host, career strategist and best-selling author of several books including her recent Indie Legacy Awards nominated anthology, Unapologetically Winning! (https://www.amazon.com/
Unapologetically-
Winning-Overcoming-
Adversity-Taking/
dp/0999455303)
Recently voted "Woman Of The Year" by CSB Sistars Inc. She is the Founder & CEO of Embrace Your C.A.K.E. (https://www.embraceyourcake.com/)
(Confidence, Attitude, Kindness and Excellence) who uses coaching to further her mission to help women breakthrough roadblocks to uncover their true potential and live their best life!
All press inquiries can be sent to embraceyourcake@
gmail.com.