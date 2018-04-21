News By Tag
Fandemic Tour Adds New Celebrities to Lineup for Sacramento June 22-24 at Sacramento Convention Ctr
Fandemic Tour in Sacramento adds celebs to lineup including Chandler Riggs, Steven Yuen, Tom Welling, John Schneider to star-studded list including Norman Reedus, Jeffrey Dean Morgan, Milo Ventimiglia, Chris Sullivan and Michael Rooker.
Newly added celebrities include: Tom Welling (Smallville, Lucifer), John Schneider (Smallville, The Dukes of Hazzard), Chandler Riggs (The Walking Dead) and Steven Yuen (The Walking Dead).
Fandemic Tour will feature celebrities including: Norman Reedus (The Walking Dead, The Boondock Saints), Jeffrey Dean Morgan (The Walking Dead, Magic City), Michael Rooker (Guardians of the Galaxy, The Walking Dead, Tombstone, Cliffhanger, Days of Thunder), Sean Gunn (Guardians of the Galaxy, Gilmore Girls), Chris Sullivan, native of Sacramento, ("This is Us", "Guardians of the Galaxy"), Milo Ventimiglia (This is Us, Heroes, Gilmore Girls), Chris Sullivan (This is Us, Guardians of the Galaxy), Sean Patrick Flanery (The Boondock Saints, Powder, Young Indiana Jones), Jason David Frank (Mighty Morphin Power Rangers), Robert Englund (A Nightmare on Elm Street, Freddy vs. Jason), Christian Kane (The Librarians, Leverage), James Marsters (Buffy the Vampire Slayer, Angel), Bruce Campbell ("Ash vs. Evil Dead"), Robert England ("Nightmare on Elm Street"), David Della Rocca ("Boondock Saints") and Clare Kramer (Buffy the Vampire Slayer, Bring it On). Fandemic Tour is a brand new experiential convention weekend that will bring together celebrities, well-known and emerging comic artists, cosplayers of all shapes and sizes, and exhibitors with merchandise designed to offer something for every type of pop culture fan. All confirmed talent will make appearances on at least two days of the weekend, and many will appear on all three days. All guest appearance dates are listed at http://www.FandemicTour.com.
Fandemic Tour will offer attendees the opportunity to purchase autographs and photo opportunities with their favorite celebrity talent and artists. Photos come in the form of 8x10" printouts.
In addition to celebrity acting talent, Fandemic Tour will boast a host of exciting guest artists such as Neal Adams (Batman, X-Men), Phil Ortiz, animator from The Simpsons and Muppet Babies, Michael Golden of Marvel and DC Studios fame, Rob Prior, amazingly talented two-handed live pop artist with notable credits (Game of Thrones, Star Wars: The Force Awakens), and Arthur Suydam (Deadpool, The Walking Dead). Other notable artists including: Greg Horn, Renee Witterstaetter, Joel Adams, Mike DeCarlo, John Beatty, Rodney Ramos, Ric Meyers, Clinton Hobart, Buzz, Rags Morales and Jim Salicrup.
During the weekend, Fandemic Tour bring back the fan favorite Friday night "Drink and Draw", a festival component that will allow fans to mingle, receive drawing instructions from an expert artist, and have an all-around fantastic evening of revelry while imbibing their favorite adult beverage. Saturday night will showcase one of the highlights of the weekend in the form of a Costume Contest, which will begin at 7:00 PM when the show floor closes. Guest judges will critique the best of the best in the cosplay world. The Costume Contest is open to all who are interested in participating.
"Fandemic Tour is something I've been thinking about for some time now, and it represents everything I think fans will want from a comic con event," said Fandemic Tour CEO John Macaluso. Macaluso added, "We pledge to present an event that brings the highest tier celebrities, artists, and exhibitors and to create immersive programming that is both fun and educational. Our mission is simple: take care of the fans."
Fandemic Tour is Macaluso's first foray into the comic con space as an entrepreneur. Formerly the CEO of Wizard World, Macaluso is anxious to bring his unique brand of fan experience to Sacramento for the first time through Fandemic Tour. Macaluso noted, "Sacramento has a great comic con fan base and we are excited to share this new experiential event with them. Fandemic Tour is poised to bring the utmost in fan engagement to the Sacramento Convention Center for an interactive, fun-filled weekend."
General Admission tickets (https://www.tixr.com/
$35— Friday Pass (Hours 3:00 p.m. - 8:00 p.m.)
$45— Saturday Pass (Hours 10:00 a.m. - 7:00 p.m.)
$40— Sunday Pass (Hours: (10:00 a.m. - 4:00 p.m.)
$75— Full Weekend Pass
$150— Fandemic Fanatic VIP (https://www.tixr.com/
Tickets, celebrity packages and Photo Ops are available now at www.FandemicTour.com for each day of the weekend.
Sponsorship and booth space are still available. To apply, please contact Joe Avino at Sales@caconventions.comorJoe@caconventions.com or go to www.fandemictour.com and download the forms.
ABOUT FANDEMIC TOUR
Fandemic Tour is a three-day extravaganza of all things Geek! Fandemic will gather pop culture celebrities, well known and emerging comic artists, professional and amateur cosplayers, and exhibitors that sell socks, t-shirts, hats, and everything in-between. In addition, Fandemic Tour will provide programming open to all who attend throughout the weekend. Throughout the weekend, attendees have the opportunity to purchase autographs and photo ops with Fandemic Tour guests. Photo opportunities come in the form of a photo of you and the celebrity guest taken on a professional camera under ideal lighting conditions.Photos are printed on 8×10" paper on dye-sublimation photo printers. Most guests are available for at least two of the three days of the event, and all appearance dates are spelled out on the Fandemic Tour website, http://www.FandemicTour.com.
