Concerned Citizens Initiate Recall of SDUHSD Trustee Dalessandro
"Professional leadership is important in our school district and given the recent slew of questionable board decisions which Dalessandro oversaw, a group of concerned parents have determined that now is time to take action. We intend to seek the recall and removal of Joyce Dalessandro from the governing board," stated Parent Advocate Wendy Gumb. "When a governing body lacks the support of its constituents and becomes a body of no action or bad actions, it is time for a change. We intend to circulate a recall petition and, when successful, demand an election to choose a worthy successor during the November 2018 election."
The notice of intent listed grounds for the proposed recall of Dalessandro based on the following leadership failures:
1. Neglect in making student safety and well-being the District's top priority
2. Failure to advocate against illegal pupil fees
3. Failure to advocate for the needs of special education students, including providing basic curriculum and adequate facilities
4. Failure to advocate for reduced class size
Despite her 22 years of tenure on the school board, Dalessandro has yet to demonstrate that she understands that her role on the school board is to serve ALL students in the District.
The Recall Petition is expected to be filed with the San Diego County Registrar of Voters imminently. Dalessandro will have the opportunity to respond to the intent to recall. When approved, the proponents of the recall will have 120 days to gather valid signatures from 20% of the registered voters in Trustee Area 4, where Dalessandro serves. Dalessandro current term of office ends in 2020. Trustees in Areas 1, 3, and 5 are up for reelection in 2018. The timing of the recall will give SDUHSD community an opportunity to elect a new and energized Board of Trustees, providing the leadership that the District needs to take the dynamic students into the next era.
A map with the boundaries of all five trustee areas can be found on the SDUHSD website: www.sduhsd.net – click on CVRA (http://www.sduhsd.net/
Members of the recall group include parents of Torrey Pines High School and Canyon Crest Academy students and other registered voters in Dalessandro's Trustee Area.
RecallJOYCE
***@gmail.com
