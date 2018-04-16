News By Tag
Industry News
News By Place
Country(s)
Industry News
Matinee Magic with Comedy Magician Mike Williams
The Addison Improv Comedy Club Welcomes Award Winning Magician Mike Williams to the Stage in May
The Addison Improv is known for having the best acts in the business and they are continuing that tradition as they move into their 10th year of providing family entertainment on weekend afternoons. The world famous comedy club offers a wonderful food menu for the adults and a special magic themed kids menu for the younger crowd. These shows sell out fast so reserve your tickets early for Saturday, May 5 or Saturday, May 19 by calling the box office at (972) 404-8501 or visiting www.improvaddison.com . Ticket prices vary from $10-$20, VIP seating is available, call for details. Doors open at 1pm and show starts at 2pm. https://www.improvaddison.com/
Contact
Mike Williams
***@yahoo.com
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse