Communications Director leaves Henry County Chamber to launch own branding & communications firm
Lydia Pierre forms new venture leading a team of creatives under the umbrella of Pierre Branding Group
Pierre, who had been the director of communications at the Henry County Chamber of Commerce, will be the lead brand manager and consultant of the new venture in which she will be working alongside a network of industry experts and creatives who come together, as Team PBG, to deliver quality work at flexible, boutique agency prices. The new firm will be called Pierre Branding Group.
Each member of Team PBG have their own company and personal brand. These brands come together under the PBG umbrella and utilize their professional experience and industry expertise to help clients take their brand to the next level as part of the Pierre Branding Group Family.
"I first began working with these creatives in different capacities over 4 years ago on various projects and thought the new venture made sense because of the complementary skill sets and preexisting working relationship that has lasted over the years." Lydia said. "We have created some great opportunities and collaborated so many times before and already have the body of work to show for it". While Handy Desire has recently joined PBG as a digital consultant focused on helping clients with how and where their business should exist digitally, Handy has experience as a fashion photographer and in graphic designing. In fact, when Lydia first moved to Atlanta, Handy's magazine, DesirableMag, was the catalyst and platform that helped bring together fashion photographer, Audrey Brown and videographer, Dontez Akins along with Lydia as the brand manager, on several celebrity driven projects.
"We all know eachother on some level and get along very well, which is important," said Lydia, "Especially with creatives." Also part of the team is Lydia's friend of over 15 years, Geraldine Andre, who is on board with PBG in the role of Event Architect through her own company Regal Innovation & Design. PBG also has Darlene Felix as an image consultant and Anna Yang as a graphic designer who Lydia actually met through her work with the chamber.
At the Henry County Chamber, Pierre helped spearhead the development of the new chamber website, the redesign of the e-newsletter and the sponsorship opportunities now available to members through that communication mechanism among other things. Through her affiliation with the chamber, Pierre stepped up to the role of Chair of the Arts & Leisure Committee for One Henry.
"Serving as Chair and being more involved in the community has really been what has helped solidify and position me as a familiar face and community leader." Lydia said. "I have grown very close with the committee's group leads and will continue as a chair to the committee."
When Ms. Pierre came on board with the chamber as the Director of Communications almost 4 years ago, she expressed that her passion was branding and that she planned to start her own firm eventually.
She said she had talked with chamber president, David Gill, for a couple months about her desire to leave to do her startup.
Ms. Pierre emphasizes that she isn't leaving because she doesn't love the chamber. "It's about the opportunity, and my desire to go and be an entrepreneur,"
The first event Pierre Branding Group will be a part of is the Henry County Marketing Summit in which the firm has partnered with Pipeline Social Media and WebMobile Fusion with the goal of educating Henry County business owners and marketing professional on best practices in branding, SEO and social media.
About Pierre Branding Group
Pierre Branding Group is a branding and communications firm that consists of a network of industry experts committed to helping small businesses owners, and entrepreneurs maintain, improve and uphold their brand by utilizing a combination of affordable PR, Marketing and advertising. http://pierrebrandinggroup.com/
