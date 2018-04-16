News By Tag
Global Electric Plugs and Sockets Market by Type, by Power: 2018-2024
Electric plugs and sockets are devices of electric power, which permit to connect equipment to the alternating current.
Introduction to Electric Plugs and Sockets Industry:
Electric Plugs and Sockets:
Electrical plugs and socket-outlets differ in voltage and current rating, shape, size and type of connectors. The types used in particular country are set by national standards. Generally, the plug is the movable connector attached to an electrically operated device's power cord, and the socket-outlet is fixed on equipment or a building structure. The plug has protruding prongs, or pins that fit into matching slots or holes in the socket-outlet. A socket is also called a receptacle, outlet, or power point.
Market Dynamics for Electric Plugs and Sockets industry:
The global Electric plugs and Sockets market is expected to be the fastest growing market due to continues growth in manufacturing industry in south Asian countries like China, Japan and India. Due to the high technological adoption in developed countries like U.S., Canada, and France among others. The increasing demand mainly from the developing regions like Middle East & Africa, Asia-Pacific, and South American countries is also driving the market. Along with Increasing investments in new infrastructure developments and the emerging markets such as India, China, Brazil, Southeast Asia, and Japan are expected to change the trends and dynamics of the market in the future.
Global Electric Plugs and Sockets Market: Segment Overview
The global Electric Plugs and Sockets market is estimated to register a significant CAGR of between 2018 and 2024. The market is mainly driven by the increasing demand from Power Types such as commercial and industrial. Increasing investments in new infrastructure developments and an increase in GDP of China and India are increasing the demand of Electric Plugs and Sockets market. The regions covered in this report are North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of the World.
This report segment of global Electric Plugs and Sockets market as follows:
Global Electric Plugs and Sockets Market by Type,
· Two-Pin
· Three-Pin
Global Electric Plugs and Sockets Market by Power,
· High Power
· Medium Power
· Low Power
Global Electric Plugs and Sockets Market by End-user,
· Residential
· Commercial
· Industrial
° Chemical & Pharmaceutical
° Oil & Gas
° Power Generation
° Heavy Industries
· Others
Global Electric Plugs and Sockets Market: Regional Segment Analysis
· North America
o U.S.
o Mexico
o Canada
· Europe
o UK
o France
o Germany
o Italy
· Asia Pacific
o China
o Japan
o India
o Southeast Asia
· Latin America
o Brazil
· The Middle East and Africa
o GCC
o Africa
o Rest Of MEA
This Global Electric Plugs and Sockets Market Report Covers Top Players Like,
· ABB
· Amphenol
· DELI
· Eaton Corporation
· Emerson Electric
· Legrand
· Mennekes Elektrotechnik
· ou Chmag Electrical
· Palazzoli
· Panasonic
· Philips
· Schneider Electric
· Siemens
· Wenzh
· ZOLEE
· Others
