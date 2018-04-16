News By Tag
Indiabulls HF Reports 22.6 pc Net Profit in Q4
Indiabulls Housing Finance Limited has reported its fourth quarter financial results. The company further declared dissidents
Indiabull's net profit rose to Rs 1,030 crore from Rs. 841 crore which was reported for the corresponding quarter in the last fiscal year. The company's net income grew by 22.2% to Rs 1,661 crore from Rs 1,360 crore attained in the Q4 for the previous year.
For the whole FY 2017-18, Indiabulls HF reported a growth of 32.4% to Rs 3,847 crore from Rs 2,906 crore in the last year. The company's total assets under management touched Rs 131,903 crore in Q4 FY-2018.
As per the Stock Exchange filing, the company has declared an interim dividend of Rs.10.00 per share of face value Rs 2.00 amounting to 500%, has been declared by the company.
On Friday's closing, shares of Indiabulls Housing Finance Limited closed one per cent down at the Rs 1354.60 on BSE. The total number of shares traded on Friday was 77,016 in over 2,282 trades. The stock hit an intraday high and low of Rs. 1,385 and Rs 1348.05 respectively. The net turnover recorded the day was Rs. 10.48 crores.
