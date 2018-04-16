 
News By Tag
* Stock
* Shares
* Finance
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Business
* More Industries...
News By Place
* Indore
  Madhya Pradesh
  India
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





April 2018
SuSaFrThWeTuMo
22212019181716

Indiabulls HF Reports 22.6 pc Net Profit in Q4

Indiabulls Housing Finance Limited has reported its fourth quarter financial results. The company further declared dissidents
 
 
finance
finance
INDORE, India - April 21, 2018 - PRLog -- Indiabulls Housing Finance Limited, the second largest private housing finance company in India, reported its results on Friday, 20 April, 2018. The company reported a 22.6% increase in its profit for the fourth quarter of the financial year 2017-18.

Indiabull's net profit rose to Rs 1,030 crore from Rs. 841 crore which was reported for the corresponding quarter in the last fiscal year. The company's net income grew by 22.2% to Rs 1,661 crore from Rs 1,360 crore attained in the Q4 for the previous year.

For the whole FY 2017-18, Indiabulls HF reported a growth of 32.4% to Rs 3,847 crore from Rs 2,906 crore in the last year. The company's total assets under management touched Rs 131,903 crore in Q4 FY-2018.

As per the Stock Exchange filing, the company has declared an interim dividend of Rs.10.00 per share of face value Rs 2.00 amounting to 500%, has been declared by the company.

On Friday's closing, shares of Indiabulls Housing Finance Limited closed one per cent down at the Rs 1354.60 on BSE. The total number of shares traded on Friday was 77,016 in over 2,282 trades. The stock hit an intraday high and low of Rs. 1,385 and Rs 1348.05 respectively. The net turnover recorded the day was Rs. 10.48 crores.

More Update visit- http://pinnaclefinancial.in

Contact
Pinnacle Market Investment Advisory
***@pinnaclefinancial.in
0731-2444530
End
Source:
Email:***@pinnaclefinancial.in Email Verified
Tags:Stock, Shares, Finance
Industry:Business
Location:Indore - Madhya Pradesh - India
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
Pinnacle Market Investment Advisory PRs
Trending News
Top Daily News
Top Weekly News

Top Daily News
Top Weekly News
PTC News

Apr 21, 2018 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share