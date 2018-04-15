 
News By Tag
* Nightclub
* dj
* Music
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Entertainment
* More Industries...
News By Location
* San Diego
  California
  United States
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





April 2018
SaFrThWeTuMoSu
21201918171615


International DJ Prodigee Rocks The Dance Floor at F6ix This Weekend

 
SAN DIEGO - April 20, 2018 - PRLog -- Opening up for DJ Isaac B on April 20, 2018, DJ Prodigee is joining F6ix for their official 4/20 celebration and special event, The Money Team (TMT) Takeover. The combination of TMT, which is a lifestyle brand inspired by Floyd Mayweather, and F6ix, located at F Street and Sixth Avenue, the 6000 square-foot electrifying venue is the perfect event and location for DJ Prodigee to showcase his skills.

Proud to be known amongst local San Diego club promoters and owners, DJ Prodigee is excited to add F6ix to the list of clubs where he can be seen while in San Diego.

With his hip-hop vibe and mixing up all types of samples and beats, partygoers are going to be in for a real treat when he hits the turntables. DJ Prodigee consistently adds to his creative range and pushes the boundaries of musicality.

"Anything can happen in my sets," Prodigee says, referring to both the mixes he creates live on stage or for his DJ Prodigee Mixshow Podcast. "There are never going to be any two where I play the exact same songs the exact same way."

Instead of relying on excitement created by what's already popular, DJ Prodigee generates his own by curating unfamiliar tracks and mixes from underground Internet download sites and DJ record pool services. It's this very art that makes this DJ not only a well-known face on the local scene but also a coveted international talent.

This is the first time DJ Prodigee spins at F6ix. Doors open at 9pm and his set is scheduled to run from 9pm-12am. To learn more about DJ Prodigee or to find out where you can catch him on the turntables, visit his website at www.DJProdigee.com.

Media Contact
Puzzle Pieces Marketing
Angel Mason Broadus
angelm@pzlpieces.com
End
Source:DJ Prodigee
Email:***@pzlpieces.com Email Verified
Tags:Nightclub, dj, Music
Industry:Entertainment
Location:San Diego - California - United States
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
Puzzle Pieces Marketing News
Trending
Daily News
Weekly News

Daily News
Weekly News
PTC News

Apr 20, 2018 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share