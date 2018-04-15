News By Tag
International DJ Prodigee Rocks The Dance Floor at F6ix This Weekend
Proud to be known amongst local San Diego club promoters and owners, DJ Prodigee is excited to add F6ix to the list of clubs where he can be seen while in San Diego.
With his hip-hop vibe and mixing up all types of samples and beats, partygoers are going to be in for a real treat when he hits the turntables. DJ Prodigee consistently adds to his creative range and pushes the boundaries of musicality.
"Anything can happen in my sets," Prodigee says, referring to both the mixes he creates live on stage or for his DJ Prodigee Mixshow Podcast. "There are never going to be any two where I play the exact same songs the exact same way."
Instead of relying on excitement created by what's already popular, DJ Prodigee generates his own by curating unfamiliar tracks and mixes from underground Internet download sites and DJ record pool services. It's this very art that makes this DJ not only a well-known face on the local scene but also a coveted international talent.
This is the first time DJ Prodigee spins at F6ix. Doors open at 9pm and his set is scheduled to run from 9pm-12am. To learn more about DJ Prodigee or to find out where you can catch him on the turntables, visit his website at www.DJProdigee.com.
