Chirocarolina - corporate sponsorship of Wells Fargo Championship and First Tee of Charlotte

Chirocarolina- corporate sponsor
CHARLOTTE, N.C.
- April 20, 2018
Chirocarolina
is honored to announce their corporate sponsorship of the Wells Fargo championship and First Tee of Charlotte. The upcoming golf tournament, Wells Fargo Championship, held April 30- May 6, 2018 is one of the largest, most prestigious sporting events in the N.C. area. The tournament's charitable arm Champions for Education has donated over $19 million to local and regional charities since 2003. It's list of champions include David Toms, Joey Sindelar, Vijay Singh, Jim Furyk, Tiger Woods, Anthony Kim, Sean O'Hair, Rory McIlroy, Lucas Glover, Rickie Fowler, Derek Ernst, J.B. Holmes, James Hahn and Brian Harman.
First Tee of Charlotte is a a non-profit organization of the World Golf Foundation. Since 1997, it cultivates the positive values of golf by making the game accessible and affordable for young people across the country through their Scholars program; Life Skills Experience Program; and Annual Life Skills and Leadership Academy.
Chirocarolina
is one of the south's premier chiropractic centers. They are known as the go-to providers for golfers and other sportsmen in Charlotte. With chiropractic care- golfers can perform better, and downtime after injuries is shorter, with the holistic and non-invasive approach of chiropractors.
Dr. Ferzaan A. Ali, a golfer himself, stated, "We are proud to be corporate sponsors, again, for The First Tee of Charlotte at the Wells Fargo Golf Tournament. It's an honor to support the work of First Tee."
At ChiroCarolina
, the chiropractors and staff are renowned for their work, making them visited by patients throughout the south: North Carolina, South Carolina, Georgia, Florida, Virginia and Texas. It one of the top centers for best chiropractic care in Charlotte NC, and is known all over the South east, providing top chiropractic care for the uptown, NoDa, and University area- located conveniently off North Tryon Street.
