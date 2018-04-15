 
Industry News





April 2018
SaFrThWeTuMoSu
21201918171615


John Galt Customers to speak at IBF Predictive Analytics

 
 
CHICAGO - April 20, 2018 - PRLog -- John Galt Solutions will once again be sponsoring the IBF Predictive Analytics conference in New Orleans. Joining the company this year are Continental Tire and Factors Group, two of John Galt's many customers who have powered their visionary planning processes with the Atlas Planning Suite.

Continental Tire and Factors Group
Sylvia Starnes, Senior Demand Collaboration Manager at Continental Tire, will present "New Game, New Rules: How to Win the Replenishment Game by Taming the Big Data Giant". In this interactive session, Sylvia will demonstrate how Atlas Planning helped Continental Tire combine data from numerous big data sources to deliver deep visibility. Continental Tire is now able to collaborate effectively with their customers and respond quickly to developing issues.

Jonathon Karelse, Chief Strategy Officer of Factors Group (https://blog.johngalt.com/factors-group), will follow with "How Effective Was Your Last Promotion? Using Multivariate Regression to Quantify Impact of Promotions on Sales". Jonathan will discuss how to build a repeatable process that incorporates large numbers of causal variables to determine the effectiveness of promotions. With this information, Factors drives sales growth through effective marketing strategy.

The John Galt partnership
John Galt's Atlas Planning Suite is the preferred planning software solution for numerous industry experts such as Sylvia and Jonathon. With its unparalleled data integration capabilities, Atlas combines numerous streams of data and allows customers to uncover connections between different types of information. The benefits of this power will be on full display at the IBF Predictive Analytics Conference.

Join us in New Orleans or keep an eye out for a conference re-cap on www.johngalt.com.

John Galt Solutions helps increase forecast accuracy and optimize inventory levels in consumer-driven supply chains. With its ForecastX and Atlas Planning Suite products, John Galt provides a variety of supply chain planning solutions designed for companies of all sizes and industries.
