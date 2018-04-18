 
Industry News





EMT Open House Event at American Health Education

Visit us Saturday between 11 am-1 pm to learn how to start your EMT training
 
 
DUBLIN, Calif. - April 23, 2018 - PRLog -- Interested in a career in emergency medical services? American Health Education (AHE) is holding a free EMT Open House on Saturday, April 28, from 11 a.m.–1 p.m.  The event is the perfect opportunity for those interested in becoming an Emergency Medical Technician to visit the school and learn about training program options.

Guests will have the opportunity to tour the facility, view ambulance demonstrations, talk to program instructors and registration staff.  There will be a presentation at 11:30 a.m. for those who want more in-depth information about the training programs. Stay for a snack and make sure to enter the raffle!  AHE will be raffling off discounts on classes and more.

For those ready to start their training and enroll in an upcoming course during the event, AHE will waive the $75 registration fee.

"If you've been considering becoming an EMT, are interested in entering the medical field, or are looking for a career change, this event is for you," says Yvette Surendran, American Health Education's Director. "Take this opportunity to learn about the daily responsibilities of an EMT, the training program pre-requisites, and career opportunities in the emergency medical field."

The school is conveniently located off highway 580 in Dublin, at 6761 Sierra Court, Suite G.  More information on the open house can be found online here (https://americanhealtheducation.lpages.co/american-health...).
American Health Education is dedicated to providing high-quality, hands-on training to those who wish to start or advance their healthcare careers. The school offers a variety of weekday and weekend courses in emergency medical services

Media Contact
Debbie Natsch
***@norcalambulance.com
9257857248
End
Source:American Health Education
Email:***@norcalambulance.com Email Verified
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified
