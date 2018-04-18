News By Tag
EMT Open House Event at American Health Education
Visit us Saturday between 11 am-1 pm to learn how to start your EMT training
Guests will have the opportunity to tour the facility, view ambulance demonstrations, talk to program instructors and registration staff. There will be a presentation at 11:30 a.m. for those who want more in-depth information about the training programs. Stay for a snack and make sure to enter the raffle! AHE will be raffling off discounts on classes and more.
For those ready to start their training and enroll in an upcoming course during the event, AHE will waive the $75 registration fee.
"If you've been considering becoming an EMT, are interested in entering the medical field, or are looking for a career change, this event is for you," says Yvette Surendran, American Health Education's Director. "Take this opportunity to learn about the daily responsibilities of an EMT, the training program pre-requisites, and career opportunities in the emergency medical field."
The school is conveniently located off highway 580 in Dublin, at 6761 Sierra Court, Suite G. More information on the open house can be found online here (https://americanhealtheducation.lpages.co/
American Health Education is dedicated to providing high-quality, hands-on training to those who wish to start or advance their healthcare careers. The school offers a variety of weekday and weekend courses in emergency medical services
