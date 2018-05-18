News By Tag
A Rally for Viral Hepatitis Awareness and Testing
San Francisco Leaders Unite in recognition of National Hepatitis Testing Day
WHEN: Friday, May 18, 2018 12:00PM to 1:00PM
Free Hepatitis B & C screening – 1:00PM – 2:00PM at our mobile testing van
WHERE: San Francisco City Hall, 1 Dr. Carlton B. Goodlett Pl
WHO:
Barbara Garcia - Director, San Francisco Department of Public Health
Supervisor Katy Tang – District 4, San Francisco
Andrew Desruisseau, M.D. - End Hep C SF
Tom Ammiano – Former CA State Assemblymember and SF Board of Supervisor
Robin Roth – San Francisco Hepatitis C Task Force
Arcadi Kolchak – San Francisco Hep B Free – Bay Area
HONORING:
Richard Ow – Hepatitis B Community Advocate Award
Pauli Gray – Hepatitis C Community Advocate Award
Since the year 2000, over 22,000 chronic hepatitis B cases have been reported to the San Francisco Department of Public Health. With over 80% of all newly reported chronic hepatitis B cases in San Francisco having been identified in the Asian and Pacific Islander community; with consideration of the statistic of 1 in 12 Asian and Pacific Islander adults being chronically infected and 2 out of 3 not knowing it, there is still a lot of screening to do to identify those that are chronically infected.
In contrast, approximately 22,000 chronic hepatitis C cases have also been identified and reported to the San Francisco Department of Public Health, with an estimated 12,000 more being viremic (having the virus present in their blood). Hepatitis C has an increased burden of chronic infection among those who inject drugs, baby boomers (those born between 1946 and 1964), the MSM (men who have sex with men) population, and trans women.
Richard Ow – Born in Canton China in 1930, Richard worked for the San Francisco USPS for 30 years after serving in the United States military. He was identified as chronically infected with hepatitis B 10 years ago during a San Francisco Hep B Free event. As a Chinese American, Richard does not fear his hepatitis B status and openly shares it in hopes of encouraging others in the Chinese community to, "Go out and get tested!"
Pauli Gray – Senior Hepatitis C Coordinator at the San Francisco AIDS Foundation Syringe Access Service. He is a Harm Reduction Specialist working with exceptional dedication and skill to bring needed services to stop the transmission of hepatitis C and connect people to the hepatitis C cure. Having been cured of hepatitis C himself, Pauli works to create successful, innovative programs to test and link others to care. Pauli is an active member of the SF Hepatitis C Task Force and is part of the Coordinating Committee of End Hep C SF.
San Francisco Hepatitis C Task Force - Recognizing that San Francisco had been hit hard by the HCV epidemic, representatives of public health organizations, educators and civic groups convened in 2008 with the purpose of creating a local response. In May 2009, Mayor Gavin Newsom appointed a panel to serve on the San Francisco Hepatitis C Task Force and charged the group with developing a comprehensive set of recommendations to address the hepatitis C epidemic. Our goals and recommendations were published in 2010 and are updated annually. They are available at www.sfhepc.org. The Task Force meets monthly and meetings are open to the general public.
Hep B Free Bay Area - San Francisco Hep B Free - Bay Area is a citywide campaign to turn San Francisco into the first hepatitis B free city in the nation. This unprecedented campaign will provide free and low-cost hepatitis B testing and vaccinations to Asian and Pacific Islander (API) adults at locations throughout San Francisco. Click here (http://sfhepbfree.org/
End Hep C SF - End Hep C SF (http://www.endhepcsf.org/)
