News By Tag
Industry News
News By Place
Country(s)
Industry News
WaterSignal Selected as Major Sponsor of BOMA Show 2018
WaterSignal brings its game-changing water monitoring system to the largest building show in the southeast.
"It is an honor to have been chosen as a major sponsor of the BOMA Show this year", said Aaron Beasley, Vice President of Sales, WaterSignal. "As regular attendees, we are excited to be at the BOMA Show again to show building owners and managers how WaterSignal uniquely helps them monitor property water usage in real time."
The annual BOMA Show features scores of opportunities to make valuable connections, and gives attendees the opportunity to connect with their current vendors, as well as shop for new building management and operations partners.
About WaterSignal
WaterSignal is a recognized innovator in water conservation due to its real time water monitoring and leak detection system. Leveraging over two decades of engineering expertise, WaterSignal monitors domestic meters, irrigation systems, and cooling towers for residential, commercial, multifamily, senior living, medical, schools and colleges. WaterSignal's intelligent, non-invasive device accurately measures water usage and reports the data in real time to a secure dashboard. While dramatically reducing water costs and footprint, WaterSignal saves valuable time and provides unique insight on our most precious resource, water.
For more information, visit http://www.watersignal.com.
Contact
Caleb LaPointe
***@watersignal.com
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse