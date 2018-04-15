 
News By Tag
* Boma
* Leak Detection
* Water Monitoring
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Services
* More Industries...
News By Place
* Alpharetta
  Georgia
  United States
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





April 2018
SaFrThWeTuMoSu
21201918171615

WaterSignal Selected as Major Sponsor of BOMA Show 2018

WaterSignal brings its game-changing water monitoring system to the largest building show in the southeast.
 
ALPHARETTA, Ga. - April 20, 2018 - PRLog -- The Building Owners and Managers Association of Georgia announced today that WaterSignal, a green technology company focused on water conservation, has been selected as a major sponsor of the 2018 BOMA Show. The show is scheduled to take place on May 9th at the Cobb Galleria in Atlanta, GA.

"It is an honor to have been chosen as a major sponsor of the BOMA Show this year", said Aaron Beasley, Vice President of Sales, WaterSignal. "As regular attendees, we are excited to be at the BOMA Show again to show building owners and managers how WaterSignal uniquely helps them monitor property water usage in real time."

The annual BOMA Show features scores of opportunities to make valuable connections, and gives attendees the opportunity to connect with their current vendors, as well as shop for new building management and operations partners.

About WaterSignal

WaterSignal is a recognized innovator in water conservation due to its real time water monitoring and leak detection system. Leveraging over two decades of engineering expertise, WaterSignal monitors domestic meters, irrigation systems, and cooling towers for residential, commercial, multifamily, senior living, medical, schools and colleges. WaterSignal's intelligent, non-invasive device accurately measures water usage and reports the data in real time to a secure dashboard. While dramatically reducing water costs and footprint, WaterSignal saves valuable time and provides unique insight on our most precious resource, water.

For more information, visit http://www.watersignal.com.

Contact
Caleb LaPointe
***@watersignal.com
End
Source:WaterSignal
Email:***@watersignal.com Email Verified
Tags:Boma, Leak Detection, Water Monitoring
Industry:Services
Location:Alpharetta - Georgia - United States
Subject:Sponsorships
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
WaterSignal, LLC PRs
Trending News
Top Daily News
Top Weekly News

Top Daily News
Top Weekly News
PTC News

Apr 20, 2018 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share