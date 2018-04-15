Transaction Announcement - Publishing Industry

Business Broker, Patrick Bombardiere, of Transworld Business Advisors - Rocky Mountain Closes A Transaction in the Publishing Industry

-- Transworld Business Advisors - Rocky Mountain, a leading business brokerage firm in the state of Colorado, is pleased to announce that a local publishing company traded hands with the support of Patrick Bombardiere."This was a unique business to market, as I felt it would appeal to a very specific buyer," says Patrick Bombardiere, a Business Broker with Transworld. "However, I am confident the buyer I identified has the skills required to continue the companies growth path and will do well in their new role as business owner."A local publisher operating two profitable newsletters located just south of the Denver Metro area recently sold. These newsletters have a wonderful, local readership in the area and offer the perfect opportunity for small business advertising. The new owner has tremendous room for growth through the addition of newsletters in new locations, so they are sure to see success in their new venture!Transworld is the top business brokerage firm in Colorado. Their team of business brokers has the highest number and the widest range of business listings for sale, inclusive of 150+ listings annually. Transworld's service area covers the Denver Metro, Golden, Boulder and the Rocky Mountain Region. They assist visionary entrepreneurs in buying a business or selling a business in Colorado, specializing in helping family-owned and closely held businesses with their strategic plans for the future.For more information please visit www.tworldenver.com!