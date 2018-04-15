News By Tag
Spa Massage On The Go hires Jean Boston as Business Development Manager
Jean Boston joins Spa Massage On The Go to develop and grow the business
Dragan, owner of Spa Massage On The Go, said, "I hired Jean Boston because of her experience and enthusiasm for our company and its mission. I have known Jean for several years and love the trust we have already established. Jean thinks big and has amazing plans for her role at Spa Massage On The Go."
Boston said, "It is my privilege to join such an outstanding organization such as Spa Massage On The Go. Jessica Dragan is well known for her work and dedication to excellence in massage in Milwaukee and Chicago. My goal is to take Jessica to the next level with her business by growing and developing the business and building her dream to 'Deliver Results and Exceed Expectations.' What a great industry to work in, and be able to share wellness opportunities through massage in corporate businesses to improve employee health and morale and impact companies with increased productivity throughout the Milwaukee and Chicago areas."
Spa Massage On The Go provides massage services for veterans, disabled, elderly, and hospice residents, and helps a wide range of patients with conditions including: diabetes, stroke, arthritis, cancer patients, terminal illnesses, Down syndrome, cerebral palsy, Cushing disease, lime disease, surgery recovery, joint replacements, car accident injuries, or just general discomfort.
For more information, call 414-736-8877 or go to www.spamassageonthego.com . Spa Massage On The Go holds three certifications to fulfill government contracts. The company is certified as an Economically Disadvantaged Woman Owned Small Business (EDWOSB), Service Disabled Veteran Owned Small Business (SDVOSB), and Woman-owned Business Enterprise (WBE).
