Produce On Wheels rolls out to 700+ homebound neighbors in Tampa

--– On Saturday April 21, Meals On Wheels of Tampa will host their Produce On Wheels (POW!) Program. Volunteers, community businesses and community members will deliver produce bags to over 700 recipients. The POW! Program is in partnership with Feeding Tampa Bay, Sweetwater Organic Farm, Sanwa Farmers Market and Publix.Produce will be delivered to MOWTampa's homebound recipients all over the city. In addition to delivering a hot, healthy meal every day, MOWTampa delivers POW! once a month as another way to encourage a healthy lifestyle. Diets with higher fruit and vegetable intake have been found to reduce risk of heart disease, lower blood pressure, lower risk of eye and digestive problems and reduce the risk of some types of cancer.The produce bag this month will include organic romaine lettuce, apples, bananas, oranges, plums, nectarines and yellow squash.Volunteers will visit Sweetwater Organic Farm on Friday April 20, to harvest the lettuce and will pack the bags at Feeding Tampa Bay. Publix has provided brown paper bags for the produce deliveries for all of 2018.MOWTampa is always looking to increase their volunteer base. If you, your organization, or anyone you know is interested in volunteering, but may not have a lot of extra time, helping to deliver POW! is a great way to give back to the community. Volunteer drivers are also needed during the week to deliver hot meals at lunchtime.Please contact Shana Taylor-Page for more information and ways to get involved. www.MOWTampa.orgShana Taylor-Page, Director of Programs & Partners550 West Hillsborough Ave. l Tampa, Florida 33603(813) 238 - 8410S.TaylorPage@mowtampa.org