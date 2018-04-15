 
News By Tag
* Senior
* Hunger
* Volunteer
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Free
* More Industries...
News By Location
* Tampa
  Florida
  United States
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





April 2018
SaFrThWeTuMoSu
21201918171615

Produce On Wheels rolls out to 700+ homebound neighbors in Tampa

Meals On Wheels of Tampa will host their Produce On Wheels (POW!) Program. Volunteers will deliver produce bags to over 700 homebound recipients.
 
TAMPA, Fla. - April 20, 2018 - PRLog -- Tampa, FL – On Saturday April 21st, Meals On Wheels of Tampa will host their Produce On Wheels (POW!) Program. Volunteers, community businesses and community members will deliver produce bags to over 700 recipients. The POW! Program is in partnership with Feeding Tampa Bay, Sweetwater Organic Farm, Sanwa Farmers Market and Publix.

Produce will be delivered to MOWTampa's homebound recipients all over the city. In addition to delivering a hot, healthy meal every day, MOWTampa delivers POW! once a month as another way to encourage a healthy lifestyle. Diets with higher fruit and vegetable intake have been found to reduce risk of heart disease, lower blood pressure, lower risk of eye and digestive problems and reduce the risk of some types of cancer.

The produce bag this month will include organic romaine lettuce, apples, bananas, oranges, plums, nectarines and yellow squash.

Volunteers will visit Sweetwater Organic Farm on Friday April 20th, to harvest the lettuce and will pack the bags at Feeding Tampa Bay. Publix has provided brown paper bags for the produce deliveries for all of 2018.

MOWTampa is always looking to increase their volunteer base. If you, your organization, or anyone you know is interested in volunteering, but may not have a lot of extra time, helping to deliver POW! is a great way to give back to the community.  Volunteer drivers are also needed during the week to deliver hot meals at lunchtime.

Please contact Shana Taylor-Page for more information and ways to get involved.  www.MOWTampa.org

Contact

Shana Taylor-Page, Director of Programs & Partners

550 West Hillsborough Ave. l Tampa, Florida 33603

(813) 238 - 8410

S.TaylorPage@mowtampa.org

Media Contact
Shana Taylor-Page
***@mowtampa.org
8132388410
End
Source:
Email:***@mowtampa.org Email Verified
Tags:Senior, Hunger, Volunteer
Industry:Free
Location:Tampa - Florida - United States
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
Meals On Wheels of Tampa News
Trending
Daily News
Weekly News

Daily News
Weekly News
PTC News

Apr 20, 2018 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share