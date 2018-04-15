LifeZone TV and Elected Officials to Honor Clergy in The Community with a Free Appreciation Luncheon

End

-- The Clergy have been a source of inspiration and hope to many in our communities, especially during times of loss and tragedies.They have often sacrificed their own comfort and family time to meet the needs of others. In most cases, they are not appreciated for their work.LifeZone TV has decided to team up with some elected officials to honor and appreciated the clergy in our community by hosting a free Clergy Appreciation Luncheon. This event will take place on April 28, 2018 at 11am to 2pm.Clergy members will be treated to a delicious lunch and give-away. It will also be an opportunity for them to network and encourage one another."We are excited about the opportunity to give back to the clergy who have spent their live giving to our communities. We hope our token of love and appreciation will help keep them going in the great work that they do" says K. Femi Akojenu, CEO of LifeZone TV.The luncheon is open to all clergy and they can RSVP by registering on the website, www.lifezonetv.com or by calling 877-752-7169About LifeZone TVLifeZone Television is a Christian television station that offers 24-hour-a-day, seven-day-a-week stream of Christian and inspirational programming that appeal to Christians of various denominations. With a mission to reach souls with the good news of Jesus Christ and to seek out every available means of distribution to a world in need of hope, LifeZone TV has an extensive blend of interdenominational and multi-cultural programming that is broadcasted into homes across the globe. LifeZone TV can be seen on TV, Roku, online at lifezonetv.com and on all mobile devices. To learn more, visit Http://www.lifezonetv.comContact:info@lifezonetv.com718-787-5268