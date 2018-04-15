 
Industry News





April 2018
SaFrThWeTuMoSu
21201918171615

Fox Trail Senior Living Converts Two Virginia Properties

Company to Offer Premier Alzheimer's and Dementia Care Communities
 
 
MARSHALL, Va. - April 20, 2018 - PRLog -- Fox Trail Senior Living has announced that two of their Virginia communities will convert to residential care for seniors with memory needs. Fox Trail Senior Living, now called Fox Trail Memory Care Living, will transition properties in Orange, VA and Front Royal, VA in May 2018.

"When we acquired the four communities in Spring 2017, our intention was to provide premier personalized service in each community. As we acclimated to these neighborhoods, the need for dementia and Alzheimer's care solutions became clear," said senior vice president of special operations, Nancy Higgs.

Both the Orange and Front Royal communities will feature a new secure courtyard and a new signature memory care program, encouraging physical activity, socialization, and memory strengthening programing for each resident.

"Fox Trail Memory Care Living is the largest provider of residential dementia and Alzheimer's care in New Jersey, and we are excited to bring our expertise and dedication to superior care to the residents of Warren County and Orange County," said Fox Trail Memory Care Living founder, Michael Eisele.

"Our care partners and team members are going through Department of Social Services and Alzheimer's Association approved dementia trainings. Additionally, we are working with the DDS to ensure all buildings meet or exceed all applicable regulations," added, Nancy Higgs.

The Front Royal and Orange communities are now accepting reservations for the May Grand Re-opening. Call 540.469.5130 or visit www.foxtrailseniorliving.com for more information or to schedule a visit or tour.

About Fox Trail Senior Living
Fox Trail Senior Living, a Marshall, Virginia and Ramsey, New Jersey-based senior living company, operates 19 communities located in the United States. Fox Trail Senior Living offers a full range of personalized senior living services, including assisted living, assisted living alternatives, and care for individuals with Alzheimer's and other forms of memory loss. To learn more about Fox Trail Senior Living and Fox Trail Memory Care Living, please visit: www.foxtrailseniorliving.com.

Caitie Cunningham
Director of Marketing
***@raydianproperties.com
