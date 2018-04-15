 
Bloomex named Official Floral Sponsor of Koffler Centre for the Arts

 
 
TORONTO - April 20, 2018 - PRLog -- Bloomex Canada is proud to announce being named the Official Floral Sponsor for Koffler Centre for the Arts in Toronto. The partnership will see Bloomex provide flowers for major events such as The Dorothy Shoichet Lecture Series with Fran Lebowitz taking place April 21- 22, 2018. They also outfitted the highly successful Koffler Couture event in December.

The Koffler Centre for the Arts holds events, performances and discussions throughout the year, aiming to foster social justice, equality and inclusiveness while nurturing a passion for learning and understanding. Events are held around the city as well as the Koffler Gallery located on Queen Street West.

"We're so delighted to be partnered with an organization like Koffler Centre for the Arts," says Sue McDonald, PR and Corporate Sponsorship Manager at Bloomex Canada. "Koffler represents some of Canada's finest artists and provides excellent support for the Toronto community."

About Koffler Centre for the Arts

The Koffler Centre of the Arts has a strong history of 40 years of excellence and innovation in arts and culture. Established in 1977 as part of the Bathurst Jewish Community Centre to enrich the cultural life of the city through arts education and exhibitions, the Koffler has grown to inspire and enlighten the Jewish community as well as the broader public of Toronto and beyond.

About Bloomex Canada

Bloomex is the largest florist in Canada. Orders are taken and processed through the company's site at http://www.bloomex.ca or by phone, and then delivered to customers via local courier. In addition to flowers, Bloomex offers a variety of other gift items including plants, gift baskets, gourmet foods, sweets and treats, balloons and other items. The company serves Canada, the US, and Australia.

Media Contact
Heather Ireland
***@bloomex.ca
6132282727
Source:Bloomex Canada
Email:***@bloomex.ca Email Verified
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
