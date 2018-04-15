 
Infotree Service, Inc. Honored as Top Supplier by KellyOCG® for Superior Workforce Solutions

 
 
PLYMOUTH, Mich. - April 20, 2018 - PRLog -- TROY, Mich.  – Infotree Service, Inc. was recently recognized by KellyOCG®, the outsourcing and consulting group of K (http://www.kellyservices.com/Global/About-Us/Company_Overview/)elly Services®, with a Supplier Excellence Award at an event in Troy, Michigan. The award is presented to top-performing national and global suppliers that provide superior workforce solutions, and whose service, results and strategic partnerships have made a significant impact on KellyOCG's business.

"This award program helps to further strengthen our supplier partnerships with companies such as Infotree Service that offer diverse delivery models and capabilities to meet the unique talent requirements of our broad customer base," said Thorsten Koletschka, supplier strategy and engagement lead, Global Talent Supply Chain Organization for KellyOCG. "It's important to recognize the top performers in our supplier community and the impact our partnership with Infotree Service has on lives of workers."

This year, KellyOCG recognized 31 of its top suppliers from Europe, the United States and Asia Pacific. More than half of the award recipients were diverse suppliers.

Suppliers are evaluated on three criteria:
1.  Scorecard results of their performance within KellyOCG-managed programs;
2.  Compliance with legal and program-specific requirements; and
3.  Engagement survey results from KellyOCG stakeholders assessing the ease of doing business with the supplier and the supplier's partnership approach.

Infotree Service is very proud of the total team effort it took to accomplish this recognition.

About Infotree Service, Inc.
Founded in 2002, Infotree Service has achieved 15 years of double digit growth to establish us as an international leading staffing solutions and services provider.  Today Infotree is proud to manage the placement of over 1000 contractor and permanent placement employees through our offices in USA, Canada, Mexico, Costa Rica, Poland, Ireland, UK, Sweden, Colombia and India. Infotree provides staffing services for multiple sectors including Engineering, Technology, Life Sciences, Government (Federal/State), Consumer Goods/Retail, Financial, Automotive, Healthcare and other IT Services.  Infotree 's personalized attention and focus to customer needs have resulted in strong repeat business.  Please visit www.infotreeservice.com

About KellyOCG
KellyOCG is a leading global advisor of talent supply chain strategies that enable companies to achieve their business goals by aligning talent strategy to business strategy across all internal and external worker categories.  Core solutions include Advisory Services, RPO, CWO, Business and Professional Services, and Career Transition.  Please visit www.kellyocg.com

Contact
Sophie Wittbrodt
***@infotreeservice.com
7349273175
Source:
Email:***@infotreeservice.com
Posted By:***@infotreeservice.com Email Verified
