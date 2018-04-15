News By Tag
Kickoff meeting of the International Digital Nomad Society founded by Johnny Ray
There will be a kickoff meeting at the Clearwater Main Library on May the 24th at 4:30 for those who want to get in on the main floor of this exciting new group.
The days of the drop out college student backpacking across Europe might still be there, but now more and more people are enjoying a luxury lifestyle in the best places to live globally. Going international is so easy once you spend the time and acquire the skills necessary.
This is a worldwide network of like minded people that will keep driving this movement forward. This society fosters the cooperation and resources to support friends and colleges who enjoy this lifelong journey. A network of local meetup groups will be established soon, but until then an internet based connection will bring world class presentation to those scattered worldwide.
You are cordially invited to join us for this free meetup group. For those unable to make the meetings, it will be streamed live on many platforms. Go to https://www.meetup.com/
For courses supporting those loving this great lifestyle see https://sir-
For additional information contact the founder Johnny Ray at sirjohnnyray@
Contact
Founder Johnny Ray
***@gmail.com
