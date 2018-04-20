News By Tag
* f1
* Models
* Celebrities
* More Tags...
Industry News
News By Location
Country(s)
Industry News
Patrycja Rebech Wins Miss London Poland Crown For Miss Motors F1
The prestigious Miss Motors event takes place each year before the Monaco Grand Prix. This year it was held in Tottenham Court Road on the 22nd of April and was presented by Dannie Aston and featured singing by Jade McQueen. It also had celebrity guests including Chelsea Singh from Big Brother, Sandi Bogle from Goggle Box, and Jordan White from TOWIE.
Patrcyja's 3rd place podium placing means she will go to Monaco along with the other winners for the 2018 Grand Prix.
Patrycja said, "I am so happy to be going to Monaco and I just want to thank my sponsor Russell Spencer from Westech Media who work so hard to promote me and for making this to happen."
Patrcyja who is a well-known model in Poland having been published in numerous magazine and appeared on TV, moved to London a couple of years ago to further her career.
Patrycja was sponsored by London based promotions company Westech Media – http://www.westech.media
Russell Spencer the company's executive manager paid tribute to the model saying
"We are really proud to have sponsored Patrcyja Rebech and this great event. Patrycja is not only beautiful but dedicated and very hard working. She definitely deserves this success."
Russell also paid tribute to Bernice Catterall who organised the event.
"I would just like to thank Bernice and her team at Static Management works tirelessly to put on such a great event, we are really proud to have been a part of it."
When Patrycja isn't modelling she likes to train at the gym and is currently studying at college to follow her second dream of opening her own beauty business with a friend.
Contact
Russell Spencer - Westech Media
***@westech.media
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse