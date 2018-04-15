 
April 2018





Sisters Launch Active Female Denim Jean Line

Our jeans are made for women that struggle to find jeans that fit their active build; specifically designed with bigger butts and quads in mind. You won't have to go a size up to fit your thighs and calves and then worry about the waist gaping open.
 
 
Karlyn Tupper, Co-Founder
SYRACUSE, N.Y. - April 20, 2018 - PRLog -- Tenacity, created by three athletic sisters originally from upstate New York, launched its new line of jeans for active women last month. As an ever growing population of women despise clothes shopping, due to the continual variations in sizing, poor fit and overall frustration, Kendall LeClaire, Kiersten Waruch and Karlyn Tupper sought to change this. All three women are former college athletes, with a bevy of sports in their background and have personal experience with the frustration that comes along with purchasing jeans. "We knew that there must be a better way," said co-founder Kendall. "We wanted to create jeans for active women that took into account larger thighs, bigger butts and smaller waists; to combat those same issues that we have struggled with throughout our athletic careers and after. Our idea was jeans designed for active females, by active females." Working with a design and patterning specialist in Connecticut, they were able to alter the proportions of the jeans to accommodate the target areas and help eliminate the dreaded waist or back gap. The sisters also decided that supply sourcing and production needed to be US based as well. "It is important to us to have our product 'grown and sewn' in the USA." Tenacity has set out to make wearing jeans a confidence building and pleasurable experience once again.

Find them online at www.tenacityjeans.com or @tenacityjeans on Instagram and Facebook.

