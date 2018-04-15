News By Tag
* Telecom
* Media
* Tech
* More Tags...
Industry News
News By Place
Country(s)
Industry News
Europe's fintech revolution shakes up investment and M&A activity
Chief executives from some of Europe's largest and most pioneering fintech and payment companies and advisers, including Finastra (formerly Misys and D+H), Moneycorp, givve, Kantox, Modulr, Smart Valor, Houlihan Lokey and Earthport will discuss the likely impact of mergers and acquisitions on Europe's ever-evolving fintech, payment and blockchain sectors on two dedicated leadership sessions at Tech M&A Forum 2018 in London on May 23.
"Despite the fintech, payments and blockchain verticals still being in stages of relative infancy, the growth experienced by companies operating in each space is often exponential. Some of the reported valuations achieved in recent months exemplify this: Adyen at E6bn-E9bn, Klarna at US$2.5bn, and TransferWise at US$1.6bn. London-based payments firm Revolut is also rumoured to be close to securing a US$150m round that would see the company's valuation soar to US$1.6bn," TMT Finance reporter Thomas Simpson said.
The stage is set for consolidation over the next 12 months, with TMT Finance exclusively reporting on the upcoming dual track processes of wealth management services provider FNZ, which is valued at over £1bn, and £500m-valued Bridgepoint asset Moneycorp, as well as sales processes of Swiss financial services provider SIX Group, which is valued at US$2bn, and German card payment firm BS Payone – worth between E500m and E600m.
"Regulatory shifts are also poised to revolutionise the way that financial services are conducted. With PSD2 now in play and GDPR set to come into force on May 25, reliable, personalised financial advice and services, provided through third-party vendors will increase tenfold: paving the way for consolidation and investment opportunities,"
200 delegates will gather to discuss growth and M&A strategies in London on May 23 at the annual Tech M&A Forum 2018, which brings together leading tech CEOs, CFOs, CSOs and heads of finance and strategy, private equity firms, investors, banks and advisers.
Other companies represented at the event include: SoftBank Vision Fund, SAP, Software AG, Blippar, Atos, Avast, Logicalis, Gemalto, Cinven, Bain Capital, UBS, Raymond James, Brandwatch, Moneycorp, Finastra, Rovio, MMC Ventures, Marlin Private Equity and Societe Generale and over 50 more.
For more information, see http://go.tmtfinance.com/
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse