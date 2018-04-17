News By Tag
solo16 Delivers First Livestream For Help for Heroes
They were planning an internal 'Virtual Conference' event for their volunteers and wanted elements of this to include live broadcasts from their famous Tin Hut in Tidworth near Salisbury.
Working with their in-house video team and external company iVent we set up a small studio using a PPU, Vision Mix Operator, lighting, two cameras and Camera Assistant. The broadcasts incorporated pre-recorded videos, slides and titles and were transmitted via a bonded LiveU encoder.
The space provided a few challenges as it was very small. The client had requested a wide shot that would include as much of the room as possible so we rigged a trusty GoPro.
The client was very happy with the outcome and quality of the job adding,
"We cannot fault the service we received from solo16. We asked for their help with quite short notice and they really delivered. Tom and the team were incredibly helpful, dedicated and their attention to detail in helping us broadcast our first virtual conference was second to none. We'd be delighted to work with them again and would recommend them to anyone running a video conference."
You can see a brief snippet of the live streamed broadcast here (https://www.solo16.co.uk/
We look forward to supporting them with video production and live streaming services (https://www.solo16.co.uk/
Find out more about the range of affordable live-streaming services offered by solo16 at www.solo16.co.uk
