Flagstaff Dental Practice Builds Patient Trust With State-Of-The-Art Technology
With a commitment to patient comfort and care, Oasis Dental Care has invested in the Carestream CS3600 intraoral scanner to take digital impressions of teeth. No more messy impressions with an unpleasant aftertaste from impressions taken with alginate and PVS impression materials.
Intraoral scanners provide the same accuracy when compared to traditional PVS impressions. Not to mention the immediacy of the technology which speeds along the process saving valuable time and money. Many labs scan the PVS impressions, prior to milling the ceramics. This saves a step.
Oasis Dental Care has also equipped every treatment room with small, intraoral cameras. These cameras project imaging on screen monitors for patients to see what the doctor sees! This visual aid helps to explain procedures prior to treatment on the screen for the patient to view. "This simple but powerful piece of equipment helps establish confidence in the reason for why treatment is necessary. This really helps to build trust between the doctor and patient," said Dr. Dan Rodda.
Dr. Rodda stated,"We treat people, not teeth. Our dedicated staff works very hard to build relationships with our patients that go beyond dental care." Oasis Dental Care is committed to providing gentle, quality dental care while integrating the latest technology and procedures.
Dr. Rodda is a proud member of the Academy of General Dentistry, American Dental Association, Arizona Dental Association, Northern Arizona Dental Association, the International Congress of Oral Implantologists, and the Flagstaff Spear Study Club.
https://myflagstaffdentist.com/
About Oasis Dental Care
Oasis Dental Care is a general dentistry practice that provides restorative, cosmetic, and implant dentistry to everyone in Flagstaff, and the northern AZ region. The doctors and staff at Oasis Dental Care take pride in delivering quality dental care efficiently and comfortably by building trusting relationships with each patient. The team at Oasis Dental Care is committed to providing gentle, quality dental care while integrating the latest technology and procedures.
Oasis Dental Care offers the following services: preventative dentistry, patient education, oral cancer screening, whitening, fillings, cosmetic dentistry, crown and bridge work, veneers, partial and complete dentures, root canal therapy (including molars), extractions (including impacted wisdom teeth), bone grafting, soft tissue grafting, crown lengthening, implant placement and restoration, pre-prosthetic surgery, oral sedation, nitrous oxide, occlusal guards, and limited TMJD treatment.
Oasis Dental Care is committed to providing gentle, quality dental care while integrating the latest technology and procedures. Additional information about Oasis Dental Care may be found on their website at https://myflagstaffdentist.com.
