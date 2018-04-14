News By Tag
Joshua's Heart Foundation-JHF Ramps Up Activities and Fundraising for Global Youth Service Week
April finds JHF's Junior Advisory Board getting ready for the Grand Opening of their new Food Bank Location in May, readying the greens for the 2nd Annual Mini Golf Fundraiser and accepting Congressional honors from Congresswoman Ileana Ros-Lehtinen
On Friday, April 20th - 50 youth leaders will receive congressional honors from the most senior US Representative from Florida's 27th congressional district, Congresswoman Ileana Ros-Lehtinen. Rep. Ros-Lehtinen has always admired the work these young people do for so many of South Florida's underserved communities that she could not let her tenure end without giving praise and attention to their work one last time. The awards will take place at the district office located at 4960 SW 72nd Ave., #208, Miami, Fl 33155 between 5:30pm - 7:30pm.
On Saturday, April 21st - for Global Youth Service Day, both chapters of Joshua's Heart Foundation, led by Junior Advisory Board Treasurer, Thalia Castro in Broward and Boca Raton Chapter President, Colin Wanless, will distribute groceries and personal items to 100 and 150 families respectively at Samuel Delevoe Park Community Center and the Delray Full Service School – Adult Education Center. Families have been pre-selected and will receive groceries that will serve a family of four for up to a week.
Then on Sunday, April 22nd – From 9:30am to 2:30pm, the group will stage their 2nd Annual Mini Golf Fundraiser hosted by Junior Advisory Board Vice Chair, Ceci Sosa, at the Palmetto Golf Course located at 9300 SW 12th Street in Miami. Over the years, leaders have emerged and championed projects to build awareness about the perils of poverty and how it leads to homelessness and hunger among the least of the citizens in our communities and the world. These champions of change are on a mission to raise money for their new location which will host the new JHF Food Bank, broadening the organization's ability to serve those communities with the greatest need.
For their outstanding contributions to the JHF mission, the following 12 outstanding volunteers will receive the Presidential Volunteer Service Award for their work:
Martin Posado | Joshua Abrams | Colin Wanless | Sophia Costa-Martinez
Thalia Castro | Emily Sanudo | Chaz Castro | David Steremberg | Sofia Vasquez
Matthew Wanless | Krystal Tome | Chiara Tomoe | Staceyann McLean
Tickets are $25 and include mini golf tee, a meal and a drink. For more information contact Cecilia Sosa at 786.389.2412 or email joshuasheart@
"I am so proud of all that we have accomplished throughout the last 12 and a half years," said Joshua Williams, JHF's Chief Changemaker. "Our Junior Advisory Board Champions have made great strides towards helping our mission to end poverty and eliminate hunger throughout the world. We have all grown up within the walls of Joshua's Heart and each member has found their passion and their voice and taken on projects that are close to their hearts, all with a philanthropic theme throughout. As we get ready to graduate and head off to college and new adventures, it is our goal to bring more young people into the fold and show them how making a difference brings more meaning to your life and personal existence," concluded Williams.
Young people and their parents are encouraged to inquire about volunteer opportunities within the organization and find out how they too can make a difference one person at a time. In the immortal words of Mother Theresa, "If you can't feed 100 people then feed just one". Learn more about opportunities to make a difference by visiting www.joshuasheart.org.
Joshua's Heart Foundation (JHF) was founded 2005 in Miami, Florida by Joshua when he was four and a half years old and is dedicated to the fight against global hunger and poverty. JHF is a 501(c) 3 not-for-profit youth run organization, which empowers needy people to improve their quality of life by providing necessities like groceries and personal items. We also effectively engage and educate young people in committing to fight hunger and poverty on a global basis. For more information about Joshua's Heart Foundation, our local events or how to get involved, please contact us at 305.788.8295. You can also send us an email at info@joshuasheart.org and visit our website at www.joshuasheart.org
