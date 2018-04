Joshua's Heart Foundation-JHF Ramps Up Activities and Fundraising for Global Youth Service Week

April finds JHF's Junior Advisory Board getting ready for the Grand Opening of their new Food Bank Location in May, readying the greens for the 2nd Annual Mini Golf Fundraiser and accepting Congressional honors from Congresswoman Ileana Ros-Lehtinen

Congresswoman Ileana Ros-Lehtinen with 2017 Congressional Award Recipients

-- It's a very busy month for Joshua Williams, his 12-year-old foundation, its board members and the teams who work tirelessly to help end poverty and hunger year in and year out. This youth run organization, whose done its fair share of work to help end the cycle of poverty and end world hunger by assiduously distributing food, toys, books, personal items and clothing throughout South Florida and the world, gears up for Global Youth Service Week with several landmark events.- 50 youth leaders will receive congressional honors from the most senior US Representative from Florida's 27congressional district, Congresswoman Ileana Ros-Lehtinen. Rep. Ros-Lehtinen has always admired the work these young people do for so many of South Florida's underserved communities that she could not let her tenure end without giving praise and attention to their work one last time.- for Global Youth Service Day, both chapters of Joshua's Heart Foundation, led by Junior Advisory Board Treasurer, Thalia Castro in Broward and Boca Raton Chapter President, Colin Wanless, will distribute groceries and personal items to 100 and 150 families respectively at Samuel Delevoe Park Community Center and the Delray Full Service School – Adult Education Center. Families have been pre-selected and will receive groceries that will serve a family of four for up to a week.– From 9:30am to 2:30pm, the group will stage their 2Annual Mini Golf Fundraiser hosted by Junior Advisory Board Vice Chair, Ceci Sosa, at the Palmetto Golf Course located at 9300 SW 12Street in Miami. Over the years, leaders have emerged and championed projects to build awareness about the perils of poverty and how it leads to homelessness and hunger among the least of the citizens in our communities and the world. These champions of change are on a mission to raise money for their new location which will host the new JHF Food Bank, broadening the organization's ability to serve those communities with the greatest need.For their outstanding contributions to the JHF mission, the following 12 outstanding volunteers will receive the Presidential Volunteer Service Award for their work:Martin Posado | Joshua Abrams | Colin Wanless | Sophia Costa-MartinezThalia Castro | Emily Sanudo | Chaz Castro | David Steremberg | Sofia VasquezMatthew Wanless | Krystal Tome | Chiara Tomoe | Staceyann McLeanTickets are $25 and include mini golf tee, a meal and a drink. For more information contact Cecilia Sosa at 786.389.2412 or email joshuasheart@gmail.com ( mailto:joshuasheartgala@ gmail.com ).said Joshua Williams, JHF's Chief Changemaker.concluded Williams.Young people and their parents are encouraged to inquire about volunteer opportunities within the organization and find out how they too can make a difference one person at a time. In the immortal words of Mother Theresa,. Learn more about opportunities to make a difference by visiting www.joshuasheart.org (JHF) was founded 2005 in Miami, Florida by Joshua when he was four and a half years old and is dedicated to the fight against global hunger and poverty. JHF is a 501(c) 3 not-for-profit youth run organization, which empowers needy people to improve their quality of life by providing necessities like groceries and personal items. We also effectively engage and educate young people in committing to fight hunger and poverty on a global basis. For more information about Joshua's Heart Foundation, our local events or how to get involved, please contact us at 305.788.8295. You can also send us an email at info@joshuasheart.org and visit our website at www.joshuasheart.org