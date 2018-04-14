 
PAG Partner Pieter A. Weyts named "M&A Lawyer of the Year 2018

PAG Partner Pieter A. Weyts who has been named "M&A Lawyer of the Year 2018 - USA" by Corporate Vision Magazine, in its Corporate Excellence Awards of 2018
 
MIAMI - April 19, 2018 - PRLog -- Congratulations to PAG Partner Pieter Weyts who has been named "M&A Lawyer of the Year 2018 - USA" by Corporate Vision Magazine, in its Corporate Excellence Awards of 2018.

Corporate Vision is dedicated to working around the clock to shine a spotlight on the brightest, best performing and most deserving companies and individuals from around the business world. Each award is carefully scrutinised, from a nominee's region to their performance over the past 12 months, their commitment to innovation, their methods and even their competition to ensure that only the most deserving firms walk away with one of our prestigious trophies.

Juan Pablo Cappello of PAG said "Pieter is an amazing M&A lawyer.  He changes languages the way many people change shoes. He is a true 'internationalist'.  We are proud of Pieter and the amazing work he does."

Corporate Vision Magazine was clear "We take choosing our winners very seriously and every single one is chosen on merit. As we said, we're only interested in recognising the very best so, no matter how big a business is, nobody can buy their way to success"

https://www.pag.law
Source:Private Adivisng Group
