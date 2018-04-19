News By Tag
U.G. Digital Magazine Announces New Issue to Release April 30!
Digital Magazine Preps New Double-Cover Issue to Release April 30!
U.G. Digital Magazine has become a major staple in the world of digital publications. Nearing the 5th year of operation, the Midwest-born publication has featured a variety of artists with eye-peeling features designed to promote and accentuate the positive aspects of their careers. Set to release as a double-cover Issue, this will mark the 7th Issue in their second volume. "It's definitely been a long time coming for us", publisher James Johnson laments regarding their journey. "I'm proud of the direction we've traveled on our path. We made a conscious decision to steer away from the negativity that has plagued the world of journalism; more importantly with African American journalists. I personally want better for our talent. The focus has been on the wrong things for a long time, and we're here with hopes of changing that. Furthermore, I push to show our readers and followers, especially those who are young and aspiring to do what they love, that it's possible with hard work. I'd be rich if I was paid for each person who told me this was not possible. Anything is possible with God and when you believe in you". That's one of the things UGD represents".
Others featured in this new issue include R&B musician Chanté Moore, American Idol contestant Eric Lyn, newly coined reality star Chitoka Light who provides a glimpse into her life following being chronicled in TLC's Family By the Ton, and a special tribute to one of R&B's legendary musicians. The content doesn't end there. There's much more to keep readers entertained with this issue.
Look for the new issue to hit digital newsstands, http://www.UGDIGITAL.com, and the Urban Grandstand Digital mobile app Monday, April 30. 2018!
Follow U.G. Digital Magazine on Twitter at @ugdigitalmag, Instagram at @ugdigital, and Facebook at @ugdigitalmag
About U.G. Digital Media & Publishing
Launched October 2013, U.G. Digital Media & Publishing has quickly become a force to be reckoned with in the world of digital media. With the immediate release of U.G. Digital Magazine, they quickly cornered the market with their in-depth positive storytelling and the coverage they provide throughout the urban communities of the world. Initially based solely in Cleveland, Ohio the magazine instantly began to cover stories and events around the world. Within a month of launch, they were quickly nestled at the Centric Soul Train Awards, and 6 months later at The BET Awards. The magazine has gone on to provide live or distant coverage of The Stellar Awards, SXSW, and several other high profile events and shows. More recently, they provided media coverage for the 2017 Essence Festival. This is all inclusive of the many interviews they've conducted with many of today's biggest celebrities. In just 5 years, the company has been expanded to include radio and television, and well as a management and publicity firm. Also being launched are a second magazine, a mixtape download portal, and a career- oars typed job site devoted to the entertainment industry. For more information on the company, visit http://www.ugdigital.com
