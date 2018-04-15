 
Industry News





MyTrips360 Introduces Unique Private Access Travel Loyalty Plans

The Plans deliver a powerful combination of savings on Travel and Lifestyle, Loyalty Rewards and 24/7 Personal Assistance for Concierge, Health,Travel and Security.
 
TORONTO - April 20, 2018 - PRLog -- MyTrips360, has launched a unique Travel Loyalty Benefits program dedicated to offering tangible savings and CEO level benefits to groups and individuals everywhere.

Leela Devi, Chief Growth Hacker, describes the Company's vision " The Program is based on the premise that individuals and businesses want value that truly translates to money in their pocket, enriches their travel lifestyle, and includes a loyalty rewards component for free travel and other activities."

Once enrolled in a plan, the customer receives password-protected access to Travel and Lifestyle portals with savings of up to 70% off the same Hotels, Cruises and Lifestyle activities they find on the major public travel portals. There are five available plans, all having a one-time setup cost and low monthly fee, with zero obligations.

To truly enrich the experience, all five plans also offer a selection of invaluable 24/7 Personal Assistance Services which deliver a Personal Concierge, and help with Emergency Medical, Security and Travel, anytime, anywhere.

In addition, plan members have the option to purchase Telemedicine, Medical Second Opinion, and Insurance for low monthly fees.

MyTrips360 is available worldwide, in multiple languages and payment methods. The Company works with Affiliates, Advisors, Insurance Carriers, TPAs, Affinity and Loyalty Marketers, Unions, Associations and Employers.

See our Video at:

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=5vZ_ZGMpoQU



Distribution partnerships and Preferred Insurance provider inquiries, welcomed. Find  us at: https://mytrips360.com
