BlueRock Solar Celebrates One Year of Operation of the Millport Community Solar Project

Millport Community Solar project resulted in $3,700 in savings for customers after first year of operation as BlueRock Solar's Second Community Solar Project Opens for Residents

-- BlueRock Solar, an affiliate of BlueRock Energy, the total energy solutions provider of utility products and services, today announced the successful findings of New York State's first pay-as-you-go community solar project in Millport, New York. In its first year of operation, the project has already saved New York State Electric and Gas Corp. (NYSEG) customers in the Southern Tier and Central New York area 370 megawatt hours of energy, which translates to $3,700 in savings. BlueRock worked with Ithaca-based Renovus Solar to have 2,054 solar panels installed across 3.5 acres.While the Millport Community Solar project has reached 100 percent membership capacity, customers located in Ithaca, Binghamton, Auburn, Elmira and Corning now have the opportunity to subscribe to BlueRock's second community solar project in Enfield, New York. This project is fully interconnected and currently producing electricity to homeowners and renters. The Enfield Community Solar project is 3.5 times larger than the Millport project."Last year, my wife and I were lucky enough to sign up with BlueRock's first pay-as-you-go community solar project in Millport. We had previously looked into solar energy for our home, but because of an aging shingled roof and poor sun exposure, it was not a good option for us," said John Morse, owner of Celebrations Banquet Facility in Ithaca and one of the first customers to be a part of the community solar farm in Millport. "The community solar project gave us the opportunity to get the green energy we wanted plus the energy cost reduction we really needed. There's no up-front investment, no rooftop panels and it's a cost saver. I can't imagine why anyone wouldn't want to be part of this."BlueRock Solar's Millport Community Solar project supplies 80 NYSEG customers in the Southern Tier and Central New York area with clean energy. The community solar farm in Millport stands as the first New York State community solar project operating as a pay-as-you-go model, with no upfront costs or long-term contracts required. Customers simply subscribe to the project and receive a 10 percent discount on their electricity bills."Even before the Millport community solar project was interconnected, there was quite a buzz of how excited residents were about the opportunity to have access to clean solar energy without the need to have panels installed or incur large upfront costs," said Michael Francis, general manager of BlueRock Solar. "Because this was the first community solar project in New York State where you could enroll in the pay-as-you-go method, our customers were the trailblazers and haven't looked back."To sign up for the community solar project in Enfield, visit http:// www.bluerockenergy.com/solar or call 800-836-4923.###BlueRock Solar is the solar division of BlueRock Energy, a total energy solutions provider of utility products and services, located in Syracuse, New York. BlueRock Energy is a privately held New York-based energy solutions company with over 21,000 customers in New York, Pennsylvania, Connecticut, Massachusetts and New Jersey. BlueRock Solar was launched to provide another component of energy service to its growing customer base.