Marketing Magic: 100 Magical Ideas to Grow Your Business Book Workshop / Book Signing Party
Join us for the kick-off & book signing of Marketing Magic: 100 Magical Ideas to Grow Your Business and get a head start on your brighter marketing future.
About the Workshop / Book Signing May 26th, 2018
From Social Media to Website Technologies, to Direct Mail and Networking, our phenomenal, unbelievable, amazing, astonishing, astounding, and stunning workshop will give you a sneak peak of 100 Magical Ways to grow your business!
So, don't be a Genie in Disguise! Be sure to magically appear at our workshop! You'll be amazed and thrilled and the powerful tools that will suddenly appear brightly before your eyes, so bright you'll have to wear shades!
About the Book "Marketing Magic: 100 Magical Ideas to Grow You Business":
Marketing has changed! We are in the era of New Media and New Marketing. This is the best time ever to massively grow your business and enjoy great success. But holding on to your old-school marketing ways will keep you stalled or can even destroy your business!
In this book, I show you over 100 innovative New Media and New Marketing ways to market your business, increase your revenue, and explode your profit with minimal costs
About the Author:
Emmanuel "Manny" Sarmiento is the CEO and Co-Founder of the Doral Chamber of Commerce. He is also CEO of New Media, New Marketing, Inc., an Internet and Social Media Marketing consulting, outsourcing and education company, since 2009. He teaches Business and Marketing skills to entrepreneurs to help create prosperity in their business and in their lives.
Media Contact:
Cristina Sarmiento, The Doral Chamber of Commerce Event Logistics Director
305-477-7600 | cristina@doralchamber.com (mailto:cristina@
Come to Manny Sarmiento's Book Signing on April 26 at 6:30 Click The Link To Learn More:
http://events.r20.constantcontact.com/
Contact
Cristina Sarmiento
Event Coordinator
cristina@doralchamber.com
3054777600
