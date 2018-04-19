 
News By Tag
* Book Signing
* Marketing Magic Book Signing
* Magic Book Workshop
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Books
* More Industries...
News By Location
* Doral
  Florida
  United States
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





April 2018
FrThWeTuMoSuSa
20191817161514

Marketing Magic: 100 Magical Ideas to Grow Your Business Book Workshop / Book Signing Party

Marketing Magic: 100 Magical Ideas to Grow Your Business Book Workshop / Book Signing Party
 
 
Marketing Magic by Manny Sarmiento
Marketing Magic by Manny Sarmiento
 
Spread the Word
Listed Under

Tags:
* Book Signing
* Marketing Magic Book Signing
* Magic Book Workshop

Industry:
* Books

Location:
* Doral - Florida - US

Subject:
* Products

DORAL, Fla. - April 19, 2018 - PRLog -- Whether you are a new or existing business the Magical Marketing & Sales Workshop will show you extraordinarily powerful and remarkable ways to market your business!

Join us for the kick-off & book signing of Marketing Magic: 100 Magical Ideas to Grow Your Business and get a head start on your brighter marketing future.

About the Workshop / Book Signing May 26th, 2018

From Social Media to Website Technologies, to Direct Mail and Networking, our phenomenal, unbelievable, amazing, astonishing, astounding, and stunning workshop will give you a sneak peak of 100 Magical Ways to grow your business!

So, don't be a Genie in Disguise! Be sure to magically appear at our workshop! You'll be amazed and thrilled and the powerful tools that will suddenly appear brightly before your eyes, so bright you'll have to wear shades!

About the Book "Marketing Magic: 100 Magical Ideas to Grow You Business":

Marketing has changed!  We are in the era of New Media and New Marketing.  This is the best time ever to massively grow your business and enjoy great success. But holding on to your old-school marketing ways will keep you stalled or can even destroy your business!

In this book, I show you over 100 innovative New Media and New Marketing ways to market your business, increase your revenue, and explode your profit with minimal costs

About the Author:

Emmanuel "Manny" Sarmiento is the CEO and Co-Founder of the Doral Chamber of Commerce. He is also CEO of New Media, New Marketing, Inc., an Internet and Social Media Marketing consulting, outsourcing and education company, since 2009. He teaches Business and Marketing skills to entrepreneurs to help create prosperity in their business and in their lives.

Media Contact:
Cristina Sarmiento, The Doral Chamber of Commerce Event Logistics Director
305-477-7600 | cristina@doralchamber.com (mailto:cristina@doralchamber.com)

Come to Manny Sarmiento's Book Signing on April 26 at 6:30 Click The Link To Learn More:
http://events.r20.constantcontact.com/register/event?llr=niazh9cab&oeidk=a07efaeebw51760a17c

Contact
Cristina Sarmiento
Event Coordinator
cristina@doralchamber.com
3054777600
End
Source:Doral Chamber of Commerce, Inc.
Email:***@doralchamber.com Email Verified
Tags:Book Signing, Marketing Magic Book Signing, Magic Book Workshop
Industry:Books
Location:Doral - Florida - United States
Subject:Products
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
Page Updated Last on: Apr 19, 2018
Doral Chamber of Commerce News
Trending
Daily News
Weekly News

Daily News
Weekly News
PTC News

Apr 19, 2018 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share