Boutique Publishing Company In South Florida Relaunches With A Blast
Taking on Aspiring and Struggling Authors Looking for a Home
PECAN TREE PUBLISHING is fully relaunching in 2018, after dramatically narrowing its operations and catalog of authors in 2010. The relaunch includes expanded graphic design, marketing, publicity and promotion services; and increased networking and partnering with correlated book entities.
The rekindled PECAN TREE PUBLISHING is poised to welcome new authors and returning authors with financially comfortable packages inclusive of a variety of the services listed above.
Formed in the Fall of 2007, the company is headed by published author and award-winning playwright E. Claudette Freeman. The company's mission is to break the molds of traditional publishing, print-on-demand publishing, Christian publishing and mainstream or African American imprints and instead combine elements in each genre for ultimate success. With the relaunch, the company also is proudly positioned to publish a series of titles developed in house.
The PECAN TREE PUBLISHING book catalog features: African American fiction, Journals, Christian Fiction, Empowerment/
Freeman invites those with books in them and not on the shelf to give PTP a look. "If you are passionate about your words - they are your muse, your breath, your instruments to entertain and inform others - you need a company that believes its calling is to help you reach those that your words are designed for – and that is who we are."
While PECAN TREE PUBLISHING publishes Christian and non-Christian titles, non-Christian selections must present high literary quality and must display an element of inspiration, overcoming and/or positive change.
The PECAN TREE PUBLISHING relaunch is soaring with a new team of professionals who are innovate, creative, dedicated and experts in their respective fields. Our partners are also entrepreneurs who understand the author-as-entrepreneur life and the delicate nuances that come from managing businesses.
Freeman says with Pecan Tree Publishing, "Authors' works will be in divinely-inspired and artistically-
She continues, "because we are a boutique firm and because we have folded some things into our packages that are different from the majority of self or independent publishing packages, our rates may seem higher on the surface. Yet, the value of the investment is truly in what these packages offer you in hand – and the greatest thing in that is – the quantity of books."
Freeman acknowledges that they may not be a fit for everyone, but they are an ideal fit for the aspiring or struggling author looking for a wealth of creativity and innovation worthy of their investment.
Titles conceptualized and in the works by the company, as part of its new imprint include a celebration of radical women serving beyond church walls in ministry, called BEYOND THE PRETTY DRESS; and a collaboration of food, passion, romance and short fiction called THE WAY TO THEIR HEART. The company will also launch a line of health-related titles in late 2018 under the TEMPLE CHANGERS banner.
For more information on Pecan Tree Publishing, the new packages and company-developed titles, visit: www.pecantreebooks.com or find them on Facebook at www.facebook.com/
Contact
EC Freeman, Publisher
Pecan Tree Publishing
***@pecantreebooks.com
