Dan Perkins Subaru Donates to Make-A-Wish of Connecticut
Dan Perkins Subaru will be donating to Make-A-Wish of Connecticut on Tuesday, April 24 at 11a.m.
Subaru of America's Share the Love Event, usually held November to January, donates $250 for every new, purchased or leased Subaru to a charity organization. This year, Subaru of America partnered with several national organizations – including
Make-A-Wish, ASPCA and Meals on Wheels America, among others – for nationwide dealership contributions. The brand also encourages local charity donations at the discretion of local dealerships.
The Dan Perkins Subaru team prides itself in community involvement and believes in the efforts of Make-A-Wish of Connecticut, a program that believes that wish experience can be a game-changer for a child with a life-threatening medical condition.
Previous Dan Perkins Subaru contributions have helped acquire safe housing for homeless single mothers, along with rehabilitation, educational opportunities and a plan to move to permanent residences.
The official donation will be revealed at Dan Perkins Subaru located at 1 Boston Post Road in Milford, Conn. on Tuesday, April 24 at 11 a.m., where Make-A-Wish of Connecticut will be presented an official check. Subaru of America & Subaru of New England officials will attend the event.
For more information, call 203-882-5686.
Dan Perkins Subaru
Dan Perkins Subaru
