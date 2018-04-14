News By Tag
Buckfire Law Announces 2018 Disability Scholarship Winner
University of Maryland Student With Cerebral Palsy Named 2018 Buckfire Law Disability Scholarship Winner
Buckfire & Buckfire, P.C. is committed to helping students reach their goals. Realizing the financial roadblock many students face in pursuit of higher education, the firm established an annual scholarship award in 2013 committed to helping students with disabilities or injuries in the pursuit of their degree.
Sullivan will be beginning her first year of graduate school this fall pursuing an Applied Linguistics degree at the University of Maryland – College Park (https://www.umd.edu/)
Diagnosed with cerebral palsy as a young child, she has been determined never to let that diagnosis get in her way of accomplishing anything she set her mind to. From defying doctors' opinions that she would never walk, to participating in marching band and lacrosse in high school, and -- particularly -- in her studies, which led to a 3.9 GPA in both high school and during her undergraduate studies at the University of Texas (https://www.utexas.edu/
"Often people see how I walk and assume I'm not capable," Sullivan said. "But I want them to know that people with disabilities can be successful. By facing my personal challenges, I have learned that often trying my hardest and persevering, even when things are tough, can get me through even the most difficult situations."
Each year, the Buckfire & Buckfire, P.C. Disability Scholarship awards $1,000 to one student. The scholarship is available to students of any age, with any type of disability, including but not limited to physical disabilities, medical conditions, mental or psychiatric conditions, speech and language, learning disabilities, behavioral conditions, and all other conditions.
"Natalie is truly an inspiration to us all," said Lawrence J. Buckfire (http://www.buckfirelaw.com/
Founded in 1969 by David Buckfire, Buckfire & Buckfire P.C. represents clients injured in all types of accident and injury cases. The firm offers a number of academic scholarships to assist exceptional students with high academic achievements complete their education.
For more information about the scholarship programs, visit our scholarships page (https://www.buckfirelaw.com/
