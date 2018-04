Sales Education Foundation Publishes 12th ANNUAL Magazine

Yearly publication features listing of universities teaching Professional Sales and guest authors from academia and industry

-- The SEFmagazine, 2018 edition, was recently published by the non-profit(SEF). The mission of SEF is "to elevate the sales profession through university education." Originally a supplement to Selling Power Magazine, SEF began publishing an independent ANNUAL in 2011.The "Top Universities for Professional Sales Education" listing, a feature of the magazine, is the only yearly compilation of data collected from universities worldwide teaching professional sales. This listing is used by companies, recruiters, hiring managers and others to directly connect with the foundation and listed university sales programs.Since 2007 the number of recognized university sales programs has increased from 26 to 136, an outstanding representation of the growth in university sales education.In addition to the listing, the ANNUAL features articles of interest from many well-known sales professionals and educators alike. Also included is a line-up of major university sales competitions. These university run events provide sales students with a platform to practice their skills, earn scholarships and compete against students from other universities. Companies provide sponsoring funds and employees participate as judges and buyers during the events.SEF offers two versions of the ANNUAL, the e-version, page turner edition and a standard PDF version. Both include live links to SEF's social media and website, as well as each listed university and the other organizations highlighted within the publication.For more information, visit https://salesfoundation.org for more information.