News By Tag
Industry News
News By Location
Country(s)
Industry News
Sales Education Foundation Publishes 12th ANNUAL Magazine
Yearly publication features listing of universities teaching Professional Sales and guest authors from academia and industry
The "Top Universities for Professional Sales Education" listing, a feature of the magazine, is the only yearly compilation of data collected from universities worldwide teaching professional sales. This listing is used by companies, recruiters, hiring managers and others to directly connect with the foundation and listed university sales programs.
Since 2007 the number of recognized university sales programs has increased from 26 to 136, an outstanding representation of the growth in university sales education.
In addition to the listing, the ANNUAL features articles of interest from many well-known sales professionals and educators alike. Also included is a line-up of major university sales competitions. These university run events provide sales students with a platform to practice their skills, earn scholarships and compete against students from other universities. Companies provide sponsoring funds and employees participate as judges and buyers during the events.
SEF offers two versions of the ANNUAL, the e-version, page turner edition and a standard PDF version. Both include live links to SEF's social media and website, as well as each listed university and the other organizations highlighted within the publication.
For more information, visit https://salesfoundation.org for more information.
Media Contact
Sales Education Foundation
Marty Holmes, Associate Director
***@salesfoundation.org
800-776-4436
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse