Fort Myers Title Agency Hosting Open House Networking Event May 3
Meet the Closing Pros of Southwest Florida team at their brand-new location on Thursday, May 3, 2018. From 4 PM-7 PM, the Cinco de Mayo themed event will feature swag bags for first 50 people in attendance as well as other giveaways and prizes. Hors d'oeuvres and beverages will be provided.
Closing Pros of Southwest Florida specializes in providing superior real estate title services to the Fort Myers Area. With over 15 years of combined experience in both commercial and residential transactions, all services are guaranteed to exceed expectations.
President and Founder, Barbara "Barbie" Alfonso-Pou, opened Closing Pros of SWFL after relocating to Fort Myers from Miami, Florida in 2011. With an undergraduate degree in finance from Florida International University and several years in real estate law as a paralegal, Barbie and her team are exceedingly prepared to provide professional and personalized service in a cheerful environment.
"We're sassy and classy in heels closing deals," says Barbie. "We work ahead of the situation to move all parties into place for the closing and follow up on many items afterward that other title companies would not bother to do. If you would like personalized service with heart, we're just what you're looking for."
Why choose Closing Pros of SWFL?
"We don't charge up-front fees, we can clear title defects without hiring outside legal counsel, we are mobile and can come directly to you, we are bilingual, and our prices can't be beat," says Barbie.
Additionally, Closing Pros of SWFL is proud to be a member of the Homes for Heroes Program. Dedicated to providing extraordinary savings to local heroes including Military, Police Officers, Firefighters, Educators, Healthcare Workers, and Medical Assistants, who will receive a rebate at closing.
Closing Pros of Southwest Florida office and the location for the open house is 1500 Colonial Boulevard, Suite 105, Fort Myers, FL 33907.
To learn more about Closing Pros of Southwest Florida, or to schedule an appointment, please visit http://www.closingprosofswfl.com or call 239-936-0644.
Contact
Katrina Salokar
***@paradisecg.com
