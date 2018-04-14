 
Industry News





Prism is now offering affordable ways to stay top of mind with customers

Expanding their promotional product offerings, Prism Business Graphics makes ordering easy with their online catalog.
 
 
Promotional Bags
CARROLLTON, Texas - April 19, 2018 - PRLog -- Prism Business Graphics, Inc. is now offering creative low-cost ways to keep your name in front of customers. Take a look at their wide selection of promotional products. Their online catalog includes many imprinted products your customers and others use every day. And every time they do, they see your business name, logo and message. Over time, this builds name recognition and loyalty.

Choose from these popular promotional products. All imprinted with your company name, logo and more:

• Drinkware
• Key tags
• Tools
• Tote Bags
• Ear buds
• Refrigerator magnets
• Chocolates & mints
• Pens and pencils
• Sticky notes
• And much more!

Check out their website for current best-selling items and feel free to contact their expert staff with questions about promoting your business with customized products.

Find the value, Prism Business Graphics offers, in promoting your business!

Since 1993, Prism  Business Graphics, Inc. has been providing the Dallas-Fort Worth area with quality printed products at competitive prices. From products that help keep your business on track to helping your business get noticed, they deliver!

http://www.prismgraphics.biz/promotional-products.html
